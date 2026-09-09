Studio Technologies Expands StudioComm Monitoring With Introduction of Model 791 Control Console at IBC 2026

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2026 – Studio Technologies, a leading manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, introduces its new Model 791 Control Console at IBC 2026 (Nixer Audio Stand 8.F96). Designed to work with the company’s StudioComm for Dante® line of products, including the Model 792/793 and Model 794/795 monitor control systems, the Model 791 provides convenient control of listening levels and other key functions from additional monitoring locations.

The compact Model 791 is designed for broadcast and audio-with-picture applications where a simple, dedicated user interface is desired at secondary listening positions. It provides the essential controls needed for everyday monitoring, including two pushbutton switches for dim and reference level functions and a rotary encoder for precise adjustment of the listening level.

“The Model 791 extends the flexibility of our StudioComm for Dante systems by making it simple to add additional control locations without duplicating the full set of controls provided by the primary console,” says Gordon Kapes, President of Studio Technologies. “For many broadcast and audio-with-picture applications, the ability to conveniently adjust monitoring level and access dim and reference level functions is exactly what is needed at secondary locations.”

The Model 791 features a compact steel enclosure intended for tabletop placement, consistent with Studio Technologies’ approach of providing practical control surfaces that integrate easily into professional facilities. Interconnection is straightforward, only requiring standard RS-485 wiring between the Model 791 and the rack-mounted StudioComm for Dante Central Controller.

Up to three Model 791 Control Consoles can be connected to a single StudioComm for Dante system, allowing monitoring control to be extended to multiple locations. The Model 791 is compatible with the Model 792/793 and Model 794/795 Central Controllers, which form the core of StudioComm for Dante systems, which support not only Dante audio signals but analog and AES 3 digital as well. Studio Technologies’ StudioComm for Dante platforms are designed for professional applications including broadcast, production, post-production, and other environments requiring flexible, high-performance audio monitoring.

“The Model 791 is intentionally focused on the controls that are most useful when a full-featured StudioComm console isn’t required,” adds Kapes. “Its compact form factor, simple RS-485 connection, and support for up to three devices make it a practical solution for facilities that need monitoring control in multiple location.”