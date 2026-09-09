NUGEN Audio Leads the Dialog Intelligibility Conversation at IBC 2026 With New DialogCheck v1.2

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2026 ― NUGEN Audio unveils DialogCheck v1.2, the latest evolution of its intelligent dialog intelligibility and compliance tool, at IBC 2026 (Pod P27). With a sharpened focus on dialog clarity, the update reflects ongoing collaboration across the industry as manufacturers participating in the speech intelligibility initiative work toward unified standards for measuring and verifying spoken‑word clarity in broadcast and streaming content.

This alignment effort marks a significant step forward for mixers, editors and QC teams who have long sought consistency in how dialog is evaluated. DialogCheck v1.2 will incorporate support for these still evolving standards to ensure that users can confidently assess speech clarity against a shared, industry‑recognized framework.

The new version builds on the foundation introduced earlier this year with DialogCheck v1.1, which added expanded immersive support, workflow enhancements and deeper analytical insight. The initial update delivered expanded support up to 9.1.6 channels and introduced features, such as a new Session Timeline Offset, which is ideal for projects that do not start at ‘zero’ on the timeline. DialogCheck v1.2 continues this trajectory, further refining the tool to meet the needs of today’s increasingly complex delivery pipelines.

Throughout IBC 2026, NUGEN Audio will offer hands‑on demonstrations of DialogCheck v1.2, showcasing how the plug-in strengthens dialog intelligibility workflows across broadcast, streaming and post‑production environments.

Beyond product updates, NUGEN Audio will be deeply engaged in one of the most important discussions happening at IBC this year: “Is dialog intelligibility the new loudness?” As streaming platforms, broadcasters and content creators grapple with rising expectations around clarity and accessibility, speech intelligibility is rapidly becoming a defining quality metric, much like loudness compliance did a decade ago. NUGEN Audio has long been at the forefront of loudness standards, and the company is now applying that same leadership to dialog.

As part of NUGEN Audio’s Dialog Intelligibility efforts, CEO Dr. Paul Tapper and CTO Charles Blessing have also aligned with the Audio Engineering Society’s collaboration on dialog initiatives.