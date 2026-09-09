Planet Classroom Network Surpasses 1,000 Global Films, Showcasing the Next Generation of Storytellers, Scientists, and Changemakers

As students return to classrooms worldwide, Planet Classroom launches its September Back-to-School Collection—ten inspiring new films exploring artificial intelligence, climate resilience, healthcare innovation, creativity, culture, and human connection.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As educators, students, and families begin a new academic year, the Planet Classroom Network is celebrating a major milestone: more than 1,000 educational films showcasing the ideas, creativity, and leadership of the next generation of storytellers, scientists, artists, innovators, and changemakers from around the world.

To mark the start of the school year, Planet Classroom today announced its September Back-to-School Collection—six new premieres and four Spotlight selections curated to inspire classroom discussion, critical thinking, creativity, and global citizenship.

Produced by CMRubinWorld, Planet Classroom has grown into one of the world’s leading free educational streaming platforms, connecting learners with filmmakers, educators, scientists, entrepreneurs, healthcare innovators, climate experts, artists, and youth leaders through original films and conversations that make today’s biggest global challenges accessible to audiences everywhere.

“What Harry and I hoped to create was never simply a place to watch films,” said C. M. (Cathy) Rubin, Founder and CEO of the Planet Classroom Network. “We wanted Planet Classroom to become a place where curiosity leads learning, where young people meet extraordinary thinkers and creators, and where every story opens the door to a larger conversation about the future we are building together.”

Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, Planet Classroom has evolved into a global learning community featuring more than 1,000 films created by over 400 filmmakers and curators from across six continents. Today, its growing collection explores the defining issues shaping the twenty-first century—from artificial intelligence and climate change to healthcare, education, sustainability, culture, creativity, and social innovation.

A Global Classroom Without Borders

Planet Classroom believes that some of the world’s most meaningful learning happens through storytelling.

Its original series—including AI for a Better World, Net Zero Speaks, Problem Solvers, Earth’s Champions—and collaborations with organizations including Protect Our Planet (POP), KIDS FIRST! Film Festival, and Actuality Abroad, bring together students with internationally recognized scientists, entrepreneurs, artists, educators, physicians, engineers, environmental leaders, and filmmakers.

Every film is designed to encourage inquiry, discussion, and action while supporting educators seeking engaging, real-world learning experiences for their classrooms.

The September Back-to-School Collection

This month’s collection explores some of the most important questions facing today’s students.

Artificial Intelligence & The Future of Humanity

The September collection opens with AI for a Better World: What Does It Mean to Be Human in the Age of AI?, featuring internationally acclaimed artist, futurist, and “Bionic Pop Artist” Viktoria Modesta in conversation with C. M. (Cathy) Rubin. Together they explore creativity, identity, human augmentation, and why our uniquely human imagination may become our greatest strength in the age of intelligent machines.

Students can also explore AI through two new Problem Solvers films: Could AI Replace Colonoscopies For Cancer?, examining how artificial intelligence may improve early colorectal cancer detection, and David at Davos, an original fictional animated short imagining how a young climate entrepreneur works alongside Gemini AI to transform complex climate research into a compelling presentation for world leaders.

Climate Resilience Begins Locally

In Net Zero Speaks with David W. DuBois, host Ivan Ransom speaks with New Mexico State Climatologist David W. DuBois about how extreme heat, prolonged drought, water scarcity, dust storms, declining snowpack, and air quality are reshaping everyday life across the American Southwest—and why trusted local climate information is becoming essential for building resilient communities.

Stories That Build Empathy

Award-winning director Jaime Torres brings audiences to Hoi An, Vietnam, in Hearing & Beyond, the inspiring story of a young deaf woman whose life is transformed through education, friendship, and community.

Meanwhile, creator Cameran Small explores one of popular culture’s most beloved franchises in Do Fans Like Disney-Era Muppets?, examining how audience engagement, nostalgia, and storytelling continue to shape entertainment.

September Spotlight: Timeless Stories Worth Discovering

Planet Classroom’s September Spotlight also celebrates four remarkable films from its growing archive.

Viewers can experience AIKĀNE, a visually breathtaking animated short inspired by Hawaiian history, mythology, and Indigenous storytelling, directed by Academy Award® nominee Daniel Sousa with Dean Hamer and Joe Wilson; Eternal Illusion, Daniel Gomez Sancho’s visually stunning animated art film that transforms personal grief into a moving meditation on healing through sculpture, 3D printing, animation, and movement; Lori Belilove’s The Revolutionary at NYFW, an unforgettable New York Fashion Week performance honoring the enduring legacy of dance pioneer Isadora Duncan; and Jesus Thief, Kyle Wyborski’s heartfelt coming-of-age comedy about friendship, faith, forgiveness, and finding the courage to do the right thing.

Together, these ten films reflect Planet Classroom’s belief that education extends far beyond textbooks—that stories have the power to spark curiosity, build empathy, encourage critical thinking, and prepare young people to navigate an increasingly interconnected world.

Supporting Educators Worldwide

Every Planet Classroom film is available free through the Planet Classroom Network and is designed to support educators, schools, universities, libraries, museums, and youth organizations seeking engaging resources that encourage inquiry, creativity, collaboration, global awareness, and meaningful classroom discussion.

As classrooms reopen around the world this September, Planet Classroom invites educators everywhere to discover new voices, new perspectives, and new conversations that inspire lifelong learning.

Watch the September Back-to-School Collection

The complete September collection premieres throughout September on the Planet Classroom Network YouTube Channel.

Learn More

www.cmrubinworld.com

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SOURCE Planet Classroom Network