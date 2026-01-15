QuickLink Expands U.S. Reach With Midwich Distribution

SAN ANTONIO, TX, JANUARY 15, 2026 – QuickLink, a leading provider of award-winning video production and remote guest contribution solutions, today announced a new U.S. distribution partnership with Midwich, a premier audio-visual distributor serving the professional video, broadcast and unified communications markets.

Midwich will distribute QuickLink’s full portfolio of remote production and live contribution tools to resellers and integrators across the United States. The collaboration expands access to QuickLink’s innovative solutions while providing Midwich’s customers with the technical expertise, support and market experience needed to deploy high-quality, low-latency video workflows efficiently.

“We are excited to team up with Midwich to bring QuickLink’s technology closer to U.S. customers,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “By working with Midwich, we’re able to combine our solutions with their deep expertise, strong channel relationships and commitment to helping partners succeed. Together, we can support customers in creating professional-quality live and remote content more efficiently than ever before.”

QuickLink’s solutions, including StudioPro™, StudioEdge™, and its comprehensive suite of video production and remote contribution offerings, will now be part of Midwich’s U.S. portfolio. This collaboration allows resellers to provide customers with reliable, low-latency video solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing broadcast and corporate workflows.

“QuickLink represents a revolutionary approach to video production, and we’re thrilled to bring this innovation to our U.S. partners,” says Bill Reimer, Vice President of Sales, Midwich North America. “At Midwich, we focus on helping our partners deliver exceptional value, adapt to changing market demands and achieve long-term success. By adding QuickLink’s solutions to our portfolio, we’re giving resellers and integrators the tools they need to transform workflows, elevate production quality and truly stay ahead in today’s fast-moving communications and video collaboration markets.”

The partnership is effective immediately, with QuickLink solutions now available through Midwich’s U.S. reseller network. This collaboration reinforces QuickLink’s commitment to the North American market, offering enhanced availability, local support and simplified procurement for customers.

For more information about QuickLink and its renowned line of award-winning video production and remote guest contribution solutions, please visit the QuickLink website, or contact the QuickLink team at sales@quicklink.tv.

For more information about Midwich, visit the Midwich website.