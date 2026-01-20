RKON is Now Working with Customers and ISVs in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace

Microsoft customers worldwide can now work with RKON to take advantage of the Microsoft commercial marketplace to increase efficiency, buy confidently, and spend smarter

RKON, a leading provider of managed security and cloud solutions, today announced new capabilities to assist customers with purchases of ISV (independent software vendor) applications in Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. RKON can now enable its clients with expertise in purchasing ISV applications that align with their cloud and procurement strategies and take advantage of the trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. ISVs who require expert resellers with deep expertise in their products and Microsoft cloud services can now look to RKON to assist customers with purchasing and deploying their applications in Microsoft Marketplace.

Founded in 1998, RKON has built a reputation as a trusted leader in cloud solutions and managed security for enterprises nationally. RKON provides tailored strategies and expert support to help customers optimize their IT environments while ensuring robust security and operational efficiency. Today, RKON announced its participation in Microsoft’s Multiparty Private Offers (MPO) program in Microsoft Marketplace, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer success.

“Joining Microsoft’s Multiparty Private Offers (MPO) program and expanding our presence in Microsoft Marketplace is all about creating more value for our clients,” said David Wright, Chief Growth Officer at RKON. “It gives organizations the ability to simplify procurement, consolidate billing, and fully leverage their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) while accessing RKON’s security and cloud expertise. This collaboration ensures clients can accelerate digital transformation, optimize cloud investments, and achieve their business goals with confidence and control.”

“Microsoft Marketplace helps organizations and partners move faster, work smarter, and grow by connecting them with the right solutions – all in one trusted place,” said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. “We’re happy to welcome RKON to the growing Microsoft Marketplace ecosystem.”

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in the marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

About RKON

RKON delivers advanced cloud services, cybersecurity, and managed services to enterprises seeking secure and scalable solutions. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner with designations in Infrastructure (Azure), Security, and Modern Work, RKON combines deep expertise in Microsoft technologies with a commitment to innovation. These capabilities help organizations accelerate digital transformation, optimize cloud investments, and reduce risk and cost. For more information visit www.rkon.com.

For more information

Hannah Maes

Marketing Manager

hmaes@rkon.com

SOURCE: RKON Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire