NAMM/ISE News: Wisycom Introduces New Wideband Antenna Matrix MATF for Complex RF and RF-Over-Fiber Installations

TOMBOLO, ITALY, JANUARY 20, 2026 —Wisycom, a global leader in advanced wireless RF solutions, launches its new wideband antenna matrix, MATF, which supports RF and fiber for demanding multi-zone wireless infrastructures. The MATF will debut at the 2026 NAMM Show (Booth 16103) and ISE 2026 (Stand 7P800), where attendees can experience first-hand how the brand has reimagined centralized RF distribution management for today’s most challenging installation, theatre production, live event, outside broadcast and TV station environments.

Wisycom is the established reference for long-distance RF transportation and is already being used in several verticals by the most demanding customers for this kind of solution. Developed in response to growing complexity in distributed wireless setups, the MATF consolidates multiple rack-based components into a single, highly flexible unit. The system allows users to combine up to eight RF zones in diversity, delivering either 8:4 or two times 4:2 outputs. The input modules include both pure electrical (BNC) RF inputs, as well as up to six fiber-input modules. On the output side are four coaxial RF output pairs, that provide either four equal diversity outputs or two times two diversity outputs, depending on the chosen configuration. With a wide RF frequency operating range of 170MHz up to 1.260MHz, the system provides maximum flexibility for worldwide operation.

“As productions expand across larger facilities and multi-stage environments, our customers need RF systems that are more flexible, more centralized and easier to control,” says Gerrit Buhe, CTO of Wisycom. “The MATF is designed to meet that challenge head-on. By integrating our fiber and copper endpoint technologies with advanced matrix coupling in one compact frame, we give users a powerful platform that adapts to nearly any installation or workflow. Whether for theater, corporate, broadcast or OB applications, the antenna matrix offers new levels of scalability and remote management.”

At its core, the MATF delivers the performance and configurability needed for large-area or complex, multi-zone wireless environments. It is especially beneficial to applications that rely on Centralized Apparatus Rooms (CAR), otherwise known as Central Equipment Rooms (CER). The system’s support for Wisycom’s BFL2 M0 and M2 fiber endpoints provides compatibility with the company’s existing ecosystem, while its integrated ultra-fast Frequency Spectrum Analyzer assesses all inputs so problems can be seen and avoided before adding a signal to the combined outputs. Additionally, the combined RF spectrum can be monitored.

The MATF also features fully remote controllable antennas for zone-specific gain and filtering and integrates seamlessly into modern networked infrastructures through Ethernet-based remote control. Users can manage zones, monitor system status and label inputs and outputs via the unit’s full-color touchscreen, which has an intuitive interface.

The MATF will be available in four versions, giving integrators and system designers the flexibility to choose the configuration that best fits their operational and architectural needs.