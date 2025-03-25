PlayBox Neo Introduces Latest-Generation Smart Media Solutions at NAB Show 2025

March 25, 2025 – PlayBox Neo, a leading provider of media playout solutions, will showcase several significant upgrades to its range of smart media innovations at the NAB Show 2025, focusing on their next generation media platform and the latest technology updates to their product lineup.

PlayBox Neo will exhibit in Booth #SL2923 during the NAB Show, running April 6-9 in Las Vegas.

The company will highlight PlayBox Neo Suite – an extensive suite of solutions that streamline and enhance the workflows of modern media organizations, including TV channels, satellite operators, content creators, and OTTs. It offers effortless centralized control, monitoring, and administration of an optimized multimedia workflow. The current line of “Channel in a Box” products integrate seamlessly with the PlayBox Neo Suite, maximizing existing investments while providing a unified interface for future upgrades.



Featured Innovations:

• RIST Output: Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST), a more reliable successor to Secure Reliable Transport (SRT), offers an open alternative to proprietary commercial options such as ActionStreamer, Zixi, VideoFlow, QVidium, and DVEO (Dozer).

• RTP Output with Redundant Links: Seamless delivery of SMPTE 2022-7 compliant streams with RTP output featuring redundant links for enhanced reliability.

• Colors Support in STL: DVBSubtitle Server and SubtitleBox now support colors, providing vibrant and dynamic subtitles for your broadcasts.

• Frame Interpolation Option: New frame interpolation option on framerate conversion, ensuring smooth and high-quality video playback.

• PlayBox Neo Suite Triggers: Integrate external devices, including BlackMagic Atem mixers, with PlayBox Neo Suite. It allows AirBox Neo to perform actions when triggers are executed, streamlining your workflow.

• TS Encoder: TS Encoder now supports AAC and MPEG1 L2, capable of generating 44.1 and 48kHz sample rates for superior audio quality.

• AirBox Neo Graphics Mixer: Performance improvements in AirBox Neo graphics mixer, delivering enhanced graphics capabilities for your broadcasts.

“The PlayBox Neo Suite is the result of over two decades of successful innovations,” said Van Duke, U.S. Director of Operations, PlayBox Neo. “We’ve become established as a trusted provider in the broadcast industry, continually evolving to meet the changing demands of media content owners and broadcasters. Our broad industry experience and listening to customer feedback has produced a comprehensive and innovative product lineup, with scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions. We can’t wait for this year’s NAB.”

PlayBox Neo Suite is a professional media platform – providing a focal point for any modern media, allowing effortless centralized control, monitoring, and administration of an optimized multimedia workflow.

Ingest allows users to control multiple ingest channels, extended across one or multiple servers from a single web user interface. Capture suite is a multi-channel multi-server UHD/HD/SD live ingest solution that integrates into the production workflow of any television network, post-production facility or playout center.

Media Gateway allows the reception, transmission and conversion of a wide range of broadcast signals to simplify the everyday tasks of content delivery and distribution. It allows input IP, SDI and NDI signals to be output in any combination of outputs including video up/down/cross conversion, Frame rate conversion, encoding, decoding, and transcoding as needed.

AirBox Neo offers automated content streaming and broadcast playout with 4K-UHD optimization for every type of TV channel ranging from cloud-based, satellite, cable head-ends, over-the-air broadcast, corporate TV, internet-based TV, and others.

TitleBox Neo is a fully interactive 4K UHD/HD/SD Character Generator, suitable for broadcast & cable TVs, info-channels for hotels, schools, corporations, retail businesses, shopping malls, churches, airports, holiday resorts, theme parks and etc.

Channel-in-a-Box provides all-in-one solutions for channels up to UHD and is the world’s best-selling playout and channel branding system. A complete turnkey broadcast television playout server suite is designed for single-channel or multiple operations. Channel-in-a-Box provides all the facilities needed to keep a channel on-air, combining AirBox Neo playout automation, ListBox Neo scheduling, TitleBox Neo interactive CG and graphics, Ingest content ingest and Media Gateway live delivery.

Cloud2TV is based on the concept of virtual channel playout and is solely software centric. Its processing platform and cloud-native services represent the future of video production and content delivery, providing TV operators with ultimate simplicity, efficiency, and agility.

PlayBox Neo handles the entire workflow from ingest, asset management, graphics creation, titling, subtitling, ad insertion and scheduling to playout. PlayBox Neo solutions are based on modular products and services which can be easily customized to provide the exact capability needed for any scale of channel playout management – from ingest and scheduling right through to transmission.



