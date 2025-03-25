Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI) Celebrates Commitment to the Local Community

ONEONTA, NY, MARCH 25, 2025 — Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI), a globally recognized manufacturer of top-quality mica paper capacitors and tailored high-voltage assemblies, reflects on its profound impact on the local region as it continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Founded in 1964 in Unadilla, NY, and later relocated to Oneonta in 1965, CEI has continued to demonstrate excellence in meeting the diverse needs of military, industrial, medical and commercial markets.

Over the years, CEI has established itself as a symbol of reliability and performance, continually striving to innovate and support local industries. The company has expanded its footprint in Oneonta, opening a manufacturing facility in 2022 to accommodate heightened production demands. The facility has since seen three additions to the complex and is now about 27,000 square feet. This marks CEI’s third location in Oneonta, enabling the company to better serve its customers while positively influencing the local economy.

CEI’s newest facility not only enhances its production capabilities but also plays a pivotal role in local job creation, fostering growth within the community by employing several staff members over the past 60 years. The new site bolsters CEI’s commitment to delivering specialized, high-quality products without compromising on efficiency.

The space houses the manufacturing and assembly of the company’s renowned batteries and battery components, most notably CEI’s CMP2500 portable battery solution. Ideal for military and defense field and training applications, including charging of drones, running simulations, targetry and silent watch, the CMP2500 is designed to provide power whenever and wherever it is needed.

“CEI’s success is built on our unwavering devotion to innovation and quality,” says Michael Pentaris, CEO of Custom Electronics Inc. (CEI). “As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we are excited to continue our journey, creating jobs and contributing to the community while meeting the evolving needs of the industry and our customers.”

In addition to its manufacturing achievements, CEI actively engages with the local community through educational initiatives. Last year, Schima Power, a Custom Electronics Inc. business that provides energy solutions and complex battery power products, hosted an interactive presentation on solar energy and storage at Owen D. Young Central School in Van Hornesville, NY. This initiative aimed to inspire students and increase awareness of renewable energy technologies. The event, led by Schima Power experts, provided students with hands-on demonstrations and a comprehensive understanding of solar energy, battery applications and the science behind energy storage.

“We believe in giving back to the community that has supported us for six decades,” says Carol Brower, Vice President of Operations at Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI). “Our educational programs not only enlighten young minds but also foster a sense of curiosity about technology and innovation.”

CEI remains dedicated to providing high-quality solutions while deeply impacting the local region and its industries. As it celebrates this milestone, the company looks forward to continuing its growth and commitment to excellence in the years to come.