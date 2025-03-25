Estonian Traditional Music Center Revolutionizes Live Performances with EAW Audio System

VILJANDI, ESTONIA, MARCH 25, 2025 – In a move to elevate the acoustic experience for its guests, the Estonian Traditional Music Center has partnered with Heliart OÜ, a leading provider of professional audio solutions, to install a state-of-the-art Eastern Acoustic Works’ (EAW®) AC6 ADAPTive sound system. This marks the first venue in Estonia to elevate its sound with EAW’s revolutionary ADAPTive technology.

As a hub for cultural and live performances, the Estonian Traditional Music Center needed a sound solution that could accommodate its diverse events, ranging from traditional folk festivals to international acts, all while maintaining a visually appealing environment for the audience.

Heliart OÜ stepped in with a groundbreaking solution—the AC6 ADAPTive Column Loudspeaker. With a sleek design and efficient vertical coverage, the system provides clear sightlines for balcony audience members and improves the overall aesthetic of the stage. “Positioned in a left and right configuration with two loudspeakers per side, the EAW system makes the stage look wider and more open, greatly benefiting the overall experience for the audience,” said Priit Kivimägi from Heliart OÜ.

ADAPTive technology allows for changes to sound coverage without having to physically adjust the speakers. “The system permits the Center to adjust the audio settings according to the performance type, whether on stage or interacting with the audience on the floor,” explained Kivimägi. The installation also features the EAW SBX Series Subwoofers to provide rich bass. “Together, these components deliver unparalleled audio clarity and consistency across all events,” adds Kivimägi.

With the installation complete, the Estonian Traditional Music Center is now equipped to provide a superb audio experience that meets the high standards of both traditional and contemporary performances. “The system allows for uniform coverage of the audience area, in regard to both the SPL and frequency response,” explains Kivimägi. “An additional benefit of AC6 is that it provides phase coherent spacious sound image due to its single acoustic source design. Guest engineers have said that the system is a significant upgrade, and they are also all fans of the SBX118 subs.”

Heliart OÜ has been an EAW distributor for years and continues to trust the brand’s products for various applications. “EAW has a versatile product line that fits our market,” says Kivimägi. “We can use AC6 for mobile events or permanent installations and the sound is incredible in addition to the feature package it offers.”

As the Estonian Traditional Music Center continues to host esteemed performances, Heliart OÜ remains committed to delivering innovative audio solutions, setting a new standard for sound quality in Estonia. Anyone can now experience the sound transformation at the venue and discover how EAW’s technology has elevated the space.