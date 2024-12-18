NUGEN Audio Talks Shop at NAMM 2025 With Demos On Loudness, Stereo Mixing and Immersive Audio

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, DECEMBER 18, 2024 ― NUGEN Audio will host three demonstrations at The 2025 NAMM Show (Booth 16300), where the company is co-presenting alongside Music Marketing.The 20-minute presentations will take place at 12 p.m. PDT each day of the exhibits, with in-depth masterclass sessions from NUGEN Audio Product Specialist Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe. Topics include: loudness for streaming; enhancing stereo mixes via mid/side processing; and music production techniques for Dolby Atmos and immersive audio.

“These scheduled demonstrations are a great opportunity for any attendees keen to pick up some tips and tricks from a NUGEN insider and likely one of just a few opportunities to catch me at the booth this year,” says Vinehill-Cliffe. “This will be my first NAMM not spent exclusively at the NUGEN Audio booth, and I’m excited for the opportunity to explore more of the show floor. I know our products will be in safe hands with the Music Marketing team, but they couldn’t keep me away from planning some plug-in demos of my own. I look forward to seeing everyone and everything the show has to offer.”

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23 : A TRUCE IN THE LOUDNESS WAR

Understanding loudness targets, how to hit them and why they matter.

This session will focus on loudness. Unlike in the audio post world, where loudness targets are clear cut and compliance is mandatory, there is no clear “right” or “wrong” when it comes to loudness in music production. This session aims to explain why loudness still matters in music and to share the knowledge required to make informed choices for your own mixes and masters. As part of the presentation, attendees will learn about NUGEN Audio VisLM 3, the forthcoming version of the brand’s iconic loudness meter; as well as MasterCheck, a complete optimization solution for today’s music streaming platforms; and LM-Correct, the brand’s faster-than-real-time loudness correction tool.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24 : MID/SIDE 101

Level up your stereo mixes by employing both M/S and L/R techniques.

Mid/side might sound scary, but it is, in fact, a surprisingly simple and effective way to take stereo mixes to the next level. This session will start with the very basics — what even is mid/side? We will then apply that knowledge to mid/side compression and mid/side EQ, followed by a whole host of NUGEN tools that utilize mid/side processing. Among these are Monofilter, a bass management tool that adds power and definition to a mix; SEQ-S, a powerful linear phase EQ; Stereoizer, a unique stereo widening tool with game-changing features to ensure mono-compatibility; Stereoplacer, a frequency-specific panning tool that truly comes into its own when working with loops and samples; and SigMod, a custom signal architecture tool with an inbuilt mid/side encoder and decoder.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 : BEYOND TWO CHANNELS

Transferring skills from stereo to immersive mixes, and the tools you need to get there.

Immersive music mixes are no longer a rarity and, in many cases, are becoming an absolute expectation. On one hand, additional channels and sonic dimensions means more options for mix engineers, but even industry veterans can relate to the challenge of adapting a workflow filled with products and techniques that operate in only stereo, if not mono. With offerings that include tools like Halo Upmix and Halo Vision, NUGEN Audio provides solutions designed to bridge the gap and allow stereo tools to be used for immersive applications. The company also has dedicated plug-ins with native surround and immersive support, such as the Paragon reverb and ISL limiter, which both operate in up to 7.1.4 channels. These plug-ins will all be detailed during this presentation.

Vinehill-Cliffe will host the brief educational sessions at Booth 16300 at 12 p.m. PDT each day of the exhibits. A Truce in Loudness Wars — Thursday, January 23; Mid/Side 101 — Friday, January 24; and Beyond Two Channels — Saturday, January 25. The presentations will also be recorded and shared online at a later date, for those who are unable to attend the show. For more information about NUGEN Audio products, visit: https://nugenaudio.com.