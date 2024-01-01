Analog Way Aquilon RS6 and RS4 Make Their Oracle SuiteWorld 2024 Debut

Global production agency Space Created, Inc. utilized Analog Way Aquilon RS4 and RS6 systems to drive screens at the three-day Oracle SuiteWorld 2024 conference in Las Vegas. The RS4 and RS6 are, respectively, mission critical 4K/8K and 4K/8K/16K, multi-screen presentation systems and videowall processors.

SuiteWorld is the annual conference for the Oracle NetSuite community where participants make new connections, exchange ideas and learn how to grow their businesses with help from NetSuite. Now in its tenth year, SuiteWorld is the world’s largest gathering of Oracle NetSuite customers, partners, developers, press and industry influencers, and employees.

“This was our first time working on SuiteWorld so we had a lot on the line,” notes Space Created Founder Mo Saber. “It’s a top-tier show, and while we had used Analog Way systems on smaller shows, we needed something beefier for this one. We landed on Aquilon RS4 and RS6, which were robust and loaded for bear – that meant one less thing to worry about on a big show.”

This year’s conference, with a growth through nature theme, took place outdoors for the first time, housed in a giant tent. The Analog Way systems drove the main screens, consisting of one arched 11,520 Wide x 7680 High LED Screen, plus one arched 3840 W x 2160 H blended projection screen and a ceiling projection.

“The show open video was beautiful with 200 million pixels on the screens and ceiling, just shy of what the Las Vegas Sphere has,” says Saber. “The Analog Way systems solved all the problems and handled all the tasks for a massive show. They also drove the conference’s many PowerPoint presentations with server backgrounds, PIPs and custom arched masks.”

Abe Hermosillo, Owner of Mesa, Arizona’s Hermosillo Video Engineering, LLC, served as High Resolution Engineer for the event working for Fuse Technology Group. Hermosillo provided his own RS4 for SuiteWorld with Fuse supplying the RS6 system.

Hermosillo has been using high-resolution switchers since their introduction and has deployed smaller Analog Way systems for quite some time. “Then I was introduced to the Aquilon range and felt that with those products Analog Way did a really good job of listening to operators’ suggestions. I can do so much with one Aquilon box; it makes my life easier. The systems allow me to work smarter not harder.”

It was initially planned that SuiteWorld would use multiple frames of other systems until Hermosillo used the Aquilon RS4 and RS6 on several other shows and became an Analog Way certified operator on the systems. “I knew they would be right for this show, the client and me,” he says.

“Everything in the show was 4K; there was layering, PIPs, alpha channels – everything you could think of. The main screens’ resolution was massive, approximately 11,520 x 7,680 pixels on almost 700 Roe CB3 tiles; there were six cameras and ten 4-channel media servers. We looked at all the sources and destinations and decided we could do it all with one RS6, a true 8K box, instead of multiple frames of other brands.”

He points out that the delay projection screens were originally intended to mirror the main screens, something the RS6 could handle as well. “But before show day, that changed and the delay screens’ video was customized so that while it matched what was happening on the main screens it also looked a little different,” Hermosillo explains. “So we added my RS4 to take care of this and ensure we didn’t run out of resources. When you’re doing a live event and things change, you always want to be prepared.”

Hermosillo says he likes “the way the systems handle color – Analog Way got that right. Color is beautiful in projection and LEDs. You get a real broadcast-quality look. The GUI is also very user friendly.”

The RS6 and RS4 also handled the heat of a Las Vegas summer in a tent incredibly well. “They were the equipment we never had to power down,” Hermosillo reports. “They were the only ones that held their running temperature – it was amazing!

“I think these systems are at a great place right now and can only get better. I can’t wait to see what they will do next!”

Mo Saber was also “very impressed” by the performance of the RS6 and RS4. “They were very solid with zero issues. No hiccups with frame syncs and outputs on the screen.”

“We’ll definitely use the systems on our next show and all of our big shows to come. They will go to SuiteWorld 2025 for sure!”.