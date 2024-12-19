Red Bee Media Partners with Ranker to Deliver Innovative Discovery Data Products to its Global Network

LOS ANGELES and DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today Red Bee Media , a leading international broadcasting and media services company announced a partnership with Ranker to bring new and improved data-driven content discovery solutions to its global network of clients, which includes streaming platforms, OEMs, studios, pay TV operators and research firms. Ranker is the leading site for crowdsourced rankings with over 1.4 billion consumer votes on a wide range of entertainment topics.

As consumers continue to struggle with an overcrowded content marketplace, Red Bee Media provides content discovery solutions that set them apart from competitors by incorporating Ranker’s post-consumption opinion data into its recommendations. Since Ranker’s dataset is built entirely on first-party viewer sentiment data as opposed to metadata or viewership ratings, its insights provide a much stronger signal of consumer preferences and intent.

Starting today, three new data products powered by Ranker will be available to Red Bee customers looking to streamline the content discovery process for their users:

Collections – Nuanced movie and TV lists thoughtfully curated by Ranker’s entertainment experts will help Red Bee clients surface unique content carousels, reducing the strain on their own editorial teams. Thanks to Ranker’s voting data, the lists in these collections (such as The Best TV Shows That Are Underrated , Great Underdog Movies That Have Nothing To Do With Sports , or The Most Rewatchable Movies ) are dynamic and will continuously update based on viewer opinions, ensuring that the most popular content is always highlighted. Fans Also Like – Ranker’s taste graph introduces a human element to recommendations that goes beyond metadata-based solutions. Using 1.4 billion votes from over 90 million consumers, Ranker’s post-consumption opinion data delivers unique insight into viewer preferences beyond genres and themes. Fan-based Rankings – Unlike static audience scores, Ranker’s movie and TV rankings offer a multi-dimensional view of consumer sentiment that is both qualitative and quantitative (for example, The Bear: #1 Best TV Show Set in Chicago ; Shrinking: #2 Best Shows about Therapy.) This approach gives users a better understanding of why they might enjoy a piece of content and how it compares to other similar viewing options.

“We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Ranker, integrating their exceptional data insights into our suite of recommendation products,” said Shaun Stark, Head of North America and Global Content Discovery at Red Bee Media. “This collaboration highlights our commitment to providing industry leaders with essential tools needed to reduce processing times in today’s oversaturated media landscape.”

“We are honoured to partner with Red Bee Media to provide Ranker’s fan-powered discovery solutions to its impressive network of clients,” added David Yon, SVP and GM of Ranker Insights. “The combination of Red Bee’s metadata services and Ranker’s taste-based correlation data will allow us to deliver solutions on a global scale that are innovative, differentiated and tailored to viewers’ preferences.”

About Red Bee:

Red Bee Media is the leading global media services partner for innovation and growth. We enable some of the world’s most recognized media brands, broadcasters and content owners to instantly connect with audiences anywhere at any time. Every day, millions of people across the globe discover, enjoy and engage with content prepared, managed, broadcast and streamed by Red Bee Media. Headquartered in London, with more than 2,000 media experts in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America, Red Bee Media provides innovative solutions across the entire content delivery chain, including Playout, Streaming, Distribution, MCR, Media Management, Access, Content Discovery, and Post-Production services.

About Ranker:

Ranker is the leading site for fan-powered rankings on just about everything, reaching tens of millions of monthly visitors. Whatever the topic—TV, movies, video games, sports, food—Ranker puts the vote into the hands of millions rather than a few critics to answer the questions we are most passionate about. Over 1.4 billion votes on Ranker’s site also power Ranker Insights , a B2B platform focused on streaming which offers a treasure trove of psychographic correlation data that delivers personalized consumer recommendations (“if you like X, you’ll also like Y, Z”) and audience insights to journalists, marketers, studios and advertisers. Ranker Insights additionally powers Watchworthy —the only statistically relevant, crowdsourced TV recommendation app available to consumers seeking personalized streaming recommendations. Ranker is headquartered in Los Angeles and has over 70 employees.

