Marshall Electronics Showcases the VMV-402-3GSH Seamless 4x Switch with Quadview Mode and Ethernet Control at ISE 2026

BARCELONA, JANUARY 13, 2026 —Marshall Electronics is showcasing its VMV-402-3GSH Seamless 4X Switch at ISE 2026 (Booth 4N900). Designed for presentation systems, control rooms and remote productions, the VMV-402-3GSH delivers seamless switching between four selectable inputs with built-in scaling and a full suite of professional features ideal for both AV and broadcast applications.

The VMV-402-3GSH accepts four 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs, with Inputs 1 and 2 also supporting HDMI, and provides simultaneous SDI and HDMI outputs. Its dual program outputs allow customers to use HDMI for local monitoring while the SDI output transmits images up to 100 meters away. The SDI output supports up to 1080p60, while the HDMI output can be scaled up to UHD (3840×2160). With its robust 1RU design, the unit fits seamlessly into rackmount or portable “throw-down box” configurations.

A built-in internal scaler accepts mixed input formats and frame rates, automatically conforming them to a single output format/frame rate. The switch also includes a full-time quadview via HDMI, allowing users to monitor all four sources simultaneously. Waveform overlay, up and down resolution/frame rate scaling and Ethernet browser-based setup with no special apps required, further enhances the VMV-402-3GSH’s flexibility. Users can manage input selection and quad labels via Ethernet or RS232, making it a perfect companion for systems using Crestron® or similar control interfaces.

“The VMV-402-3GSH provides professional users with the seamless, flexible switching they need in today’s hybrid AV and broadcast environments,” says Bernie Keach, Marshall Electronics. “Its quadview functionality, browser-based control and format flexibility make it an incredibly powerful and convenient solution for everything from courtrooms and classrooms to flypacks and production trucks.”

Now shipping worldwide, the VMV-402-3GSH is available through Marshall Electronics’ international network of distributors and resellers, ensuring global representation, product availability and support.