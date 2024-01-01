Other World Computing Named A Winner of CES Picks Awards, TechRadar Pro Category

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock Recognized as Powerful Dock Enabling Users to Connect to Multiple High-Speed Networks, Access Blazing-Fast NAS, and Expand Device Setups Via Single Thunderbolt Cable

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced its OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock has been named a winner of the 2026 CES Picks Awards within the TechRadar Pro category.





The CES Picks Awards distinguish and honor those brands that are leading the way with their innovative products and creative solutions. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning a Picks Award provides recognition for the best new products on display at CES.

The OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock was recognized as a powerful dock that enables users to connect to multiple high-speed networks, access blazing-fast network-attached storage (NAS), and expand device setups via a single Thunderbolt cable; ideally built for pros who want:

Multi-Network Versatility: Dual, fully independent 10Gb/s Ethernet ports and a front-facing 2.5Gb/s Ethernet port let you connect up to three separate networks and/or high-speed network devices simultaneously

Extreme Throughput: Bond the 10GbE ports with link aggregation and access your NAS at up to 20Gb/s from your notebook computer

One Simple Solution: Easily handle complex multi-network workflows, unlock high-bandwidth network storage connectivity, and expand your connectivity possibilities with this dock and included Thunderbolt 5 cable

Workflow Transformation: Experience workstation/server-class networking from your notebook and enable workflows that were previously cumbersome or impossible

Convenient Connectivity: Three Thunderbolt 5 and four USB 10Gb/s ports give you the flexibility to use both cutting-edge devices and legacy gear

More Devices: Create three separate daisy chains of devices – even bus-powered – and remove devices from one chain without affecting the other chains

Greater Visual Clarity: Enhance your efficiency with sharper details by connecting up to three 8K displays

Quiet and Cool Operation: Via a fanless aluminum enclosure

“The Picks Awards recognize outstanding products across consumer technology, the custom installation industry, and innovative new technology that can truly help businesses of all sizes across various industries,” said The 2026 CES Picks Awards, TechRadar Pro editorial team. “Our team was highly impressed by the excellence and scope of this year’s entrants. All the winners should be proud of their achievements – a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team.”

“We are understandably delighted and honored to have our OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock recognized by the esteemed 2026 CES Picks Awards and TechRadar Pro editorial team,” said Chris Kooistra, Vice President, Marketing, Other World Computing (OWC). “We believe it underscores the fact that the industry knows the struggle creative and IT Pros regularly face – juggling adapters, dealing with too few ports, and waiting on snail-slow network speeds. The OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock changes all that.”

Kooistra continued, “With one powerful Thunderbolt 5 connection, you get two 10GbE ports, a 2.5GbE port, three Thunderbolt 5 ports, and four USB ports — all designed to simplify your setup and supercharge your workflow. It’s built to handle the demands of media, IT, and production work, whether you are accessing NAS storage at blazing 20Gb/s speeds or managing multiple networks. Think of it as desktop-class power and flexibility, available anywhere your Mac or PC takes you.”

To learn more about and order the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock, priced at $499.99, please visit: https://www.owc.com/solutions/thunderbolt-5-dual-10gbe-network-dock.

