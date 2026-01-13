Studio Technologies’ AES67, ST 2110 and Ravenna Compatible Announcer’s Consoles Highlighted at ISE 2026

BARCELONA, JANUARY 13, 2026 – Manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, Studio Technologies’ newest announcer consoles will be featured at ISE 2026 (Stand 4K800) and are compatible with the industry’s most widely used audio-over-IP (AoIP) protocols. The latest announcer consoles, now available for shipping, each offer advanced features but differ in the number of talkback sender (output) channels, with the six-talkback-channel Model 5536, four-talkback-channel Model 5534, and two-talkback-channel Model 5532.

Each provides a combination of high-performance analog and digital audio capabilities with an extensive set of user features and configurable resources, making them ideal for broadcast, sports, eSports, live event, AV, and streaming applications. Requiring only minimal connections for deployment, the new line provides one on-air talent with all the resources they need to support a wide range of scenarios. With just a PoE (Power-over-Ethernet) Gigabit Ethernet network connection, a microphone, and a pair of headphones, a complete broadcast on-air position can be created.

The units support AES67, SMPTE® ST 2110 as well as Ravenna to implement audio-over-Ethernet networking connectivity. For enhanced network reliability, redundant stream performance following the ST 2022-7 standard is also supported. Housed in a compact, rugged, steel enclosure, the units are intended for tabletop use, small enough for use “court-side” or in a crowded booth, yet flexible enough for numerous remote production workflows.

“With our new announcer consoles, we set out to deliver top-tier audio and an easy, customizable user experience,” says Gordon Kapes, President of Studio Technologies. “We look forward to having these new products available for shipping worldwide and featuring them at ISE 2026.”

An independent Gigabit network interface provides access to the products’ management web pages. Using a standard web browser, support personnel can quickly and easily “customize” a unit’s operation. “The ability to handle both day-to-day and specialized situations makes them unique in the market. For example, the push button switches and rotary encoders can be independently configured with multiple choices that range from simple to quite advanced,” adds Kapes.

The Model 5536, Model 5524, and Model 5532 have a compact enclosure with overall dimensions of 6.7 inches wide (17.0 cm), 3.2 inches high (8.1 cm), and 6.1 inches deep (15.5 cm). Main, secondary, and FPGA (programmable logic) firmware can be updated on all three products, using the USB port on the back of the unit.

Studio Technologies will also showcase its range of ST 2110, Dante, and specialty audio products throughout the show.