Former Grass Valley Marketing Executive Joins TVU Networks as Global VP of Strategic Marketing N

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – April 27, 2021 – TVU Networks, a market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, today announced the appointment of David Cohen, former Vice President of Marketing Communications at Grass Valley, as the company’s new Global Vice President, Strategic Marketing. Cohen will report to TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen.

In his new role, Cohen will develop and oversee the marketing strategy for TVU Networks and ensure a cohesive approach across the company’s worldwide digital, sales enablement, branding and communications efforts. His primary, initial focus will be on accelerating the transition of the TVU Networks brand identity as the company delivers on its cloud-based production and media supply chain vision.

Cohen has more than 18 years of experience in the media technology industry. Prior to his tenure at Grass Valley, which included several years with Miranda Technologies, he was the president of the PR agency 202 Communications and led marketing activities for the former Harris Broadcast Communications division.

“We’re at a pivotal point in the growth of TVU,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “This past year has seen a dramatic increase in the technology development and use of our cloud-based remote production systems. At the same time, we’re seeing significant expansion in many key areas and applications throughout the world, including the use of 4K and 8K UHD transmission over 5G networks, live streaming and videoconferencing apps, and our Media Services support. As these advances converge and we look to expand into new markets, we’re thankful to have someone with Dave’s level of strategic thinking and marketing experience leading the communication of our company’s overall vision.”

“I’m thrilled to join TVU at such an exciting time,” said Cohen. “TVU has a stellar reputation in the broadcast industry as a progressive provider of video-over-IP solutions. Our charge will be to refine and consistently communicate the company’s overall vision while demonstrating our ability to support customers in existing and new markets as the media technology industry shifts its focus to the efficiency and flexibility of the cloud.”