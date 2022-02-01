ClickIPO Securities Renews its Collaboration with TradeStation® Securities to Make IPO and Related Offerings Available to Qualified Retail Investors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & PLANTATION, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ClickIPO Securities, LLC, (“ClickIPO”), an IPO marketplace for qualified retail investors, announced it is re-launching distribution support with TradeStation Securities, Inc. (“TradeStation Securities”), a Florida-based award-winning*, self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, ETFs, options, and futures. The collaboration will help to democratize access to initial public, and related, offerings for qualified retail investors.





ClickIPO’s platform is available to qualified TradeStation Securities clients, allowing them to access ClickIPO’s marketplace of initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and follow-on offerings (collectively, “Public Offerings”). The ClickIPO app for iOS and Android, available through ClickIPO, allows qualified retail investors to participate in certain Public Offerings.

“Our past work with TradeStation Securities has provided their clients with access to advanced technology and the IPO markets in a highly secure and efficient manner,” said Scott Coyle, CEO of ClickIPO Securities. “We believe our renewed collaboration represents a continuing effort to democratize access to Public Offerings and to empower qualified retail investors to subscribe to products they’ve been locked out of for decades.”

“We believe TradeStation Securities’ renewed relationship with ClickIPO will continue to allow our qualified retail clients the ability to participate in certain Public Offerings by leveraging the relationship with ClickIPO and our full suite of powerful trading technology,” said John Bartleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TradeStation Group, Inc., TradeStation Securities’ parent company.

TradeStation Securities, in conjunction with ClickIPO, has made available to qualified retail clients more than 350 Public Offerings and has created a path for those clients to participate in Public Offerings using the ClickIPO App by connecting their TradeStation Securities accounts within the app. Qualified retail investors who wish to participate in Public Offerings and who do not have a TradeStation Securities account may apply for a new account at: TradeStation Account Application.

About ClickIPO Securities

ClickIPO Securities, LLC, offers an API designed to give access to a wide variety of U.S. registered IPOs and Secondary Offerings. ClickIPO has agreements with over 50 underwriters serving the IPO capital markets. Visit https://clickipo.com to learn more.

ClickIPO Securities, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. ClickIPO Holdings, LLC is the parent company of Click IPO Securities, LLC, and owns the proprietary technology application known as ClickIPO(™). ClickIPO Holdings has granted Click IPO Securities, LLC an exclusive and perpetual license to use the application and authorization to relicense it for use by other registered broker dealers, including the retail investor’s broker dealer of record. Access to ClickIPO may not be available in some jurisdictions.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies provide innovative fintech tools and are focused on delivering the ultimate trading experience to our clients. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and digital assets. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, as well as via API technologies that provide seamless access to TradeStation’s brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation’s offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to hone the skills of seasoned traders. In 2022, TradeStation commissioned the Miami Bull, an 11-foot, 3,000-pound statue, presented in Miami to both honor the city and champion the latest fintech technologies that have emerged around the world, including the emergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA’S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA’s regulatory oversight and examinations.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

