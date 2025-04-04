Blackmagic Design Announces New ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2

Powerful new live production switcher with 8 HDMI inputs, broadcast style control panel, multi-view, Thunderbolt for capture/playback and replay, DVEs and more!

NAB 2025, Las Vegas, USA – Friday, April 4, 2025 – Blackmagic Design today announced ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2, an advanced second generation ATEM Mini live production switcher. This new model features an expanded professional style control panel, 8 HDMI inputs, 3 HDMI outputs, multi-view, built in streaming engine, CFexpress and Thunderbolt for record/playback. There is also 10G Ethernet for fast network storage access, XLR audio inputs, USB webcam, DVE, chroma key, media player and ISO recording of all 8 video inputs. ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 will be available in July from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$1,995

ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2025 booth #SL216.

ATEM Mini switchers make it easy to create professional multi camera productions for live streaming to YouTube and business presentations using Zoom or Teams. Simply connect ATEM Mini and customers can switch live up to 8 high quality video camera inputs for dramatically better quality images. Or connect a computer for PowerPoint slides or gaming consoles. Customers can use the built in DVE for exciting picture in picture effects, perfect for commentary. Plus, ATEM Mini is loaded with video effects and secret broadcast features customers can use to produce high end work.

The ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 is ideal for building a high-end broadcast studio as it offers all the ATEM Mini features plus extra professional features. It has a professional style control panel with amazing input buttons. It has 3 independent video outputs that can be routed. The built-in Thunderbolt offers live video capture and playback, enabling real-time effects software or DaVinci Resolve for live action replay. The CFexpress card can also be accessed over a customers network via 10G Ethernet. For audio, it has balanced XLR in, MADI in and a Fairlight status display with menus. There’s also a headphone socket for audio monitoring. Customers even get 200 frames of animation in the media pool.

With Thunderbolt on the ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 model, customers get fill and key playback, capture, Ethernet access to the CFexpress card and trickle power all with a single computer connection. This means customers can use DaVinci Resolve as a full live-action replay system. DaVinci Resolve can show a live video input of the switcher, and when customers press the Point of Interest (POI) button, DaVinci will switch to playing all 8 ISO files so customers can select cameras and run replays. Customers can then preroll and sequence multiple cameras in the same replay, with optical flow speed changes. Then load their replay into the timeline and upload it to social media. No traditional replay system can do that.

ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 is not just a switcher, it’s also a shared network disk using the 10G Ethernet port to the internal CFexpress memory card or external USB disk! CFexpress cards are extremely fast so they can keep up with recording multiple ISO video files while external network users all work on separate computers for editing, color correction, VFX and audio post production. Plus the internal network storage is extremely easy to set up! Customers can even sync to Blackmagic Cloud so they can distribute the recorded media files between editors and designers anywhere in the world. That means the ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 is only part of a much bigger global post-production workflow!

The ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 is a combined switcher and control panel, so it’s the most portable professional switcher available. The front panel has buttons for selecting sources, triggering transitions, and setting video effects. The buttons are the same high-end type used on our ATEM Advanced Panels, so they feel great to use. Customers also get a manual transition fader control. The front panel features an innovative audio mixer control area with live metering on a Fairlight style HDMI status output.

If users are building a podcasting studio or customers need more microphones, then the ATEM Microphone Converter allows audio input expansion. It connects to the ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 using the MADI port, so there’s no complex setup and customers can daisy chain units to add more inputs. Each converter has 4 analog inputs that are mic/line selectable and have phantom power. The design features amazing quality with an extremely low noise floor of -129dBV, a dynamic range of 131dB(A), low distortion of 0.002% and uniform tolerances across all channels. It even uses 8 separate ADCs on each input to collectively extend the dynamic range. Plus it has a fun HDMI monitoring output with scrolling audio waveforms.

With its Thunderbolt connection and high speed 10G Ethernet, ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 is compatible with all popular video software, so customers have the freedom to work with the tools they already know such as DaVinci Resolve for broadcast editing and color correction work. Because the Thunderbolt connection supports capture and playback at the same time, customers can even use the live grading features in DaVinci Resolve to capture video, apply color correction and then output it all at the same time! Plus ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 works with other editing software like Final Cut Pro, Media Composer, and Premiere Pro. Customers can create stunning visual effects with Fusion, After Effects, and Photoshop!

When working on live production, it’s critical all cameras are perfectly color matched for a consistent look as customers transition between different sources. The ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 features built-in camera control, but customers can enhance it by adding a dedicated ATEM Micro Camera Panel. This panel provides broadcast-style CCU controls that are the same as broadcast style CCU controllers. The knob is large and highly precise, and there are clean and easy-to-read status LEDs. The large joystick allows direct adjustment of iris and rotates to set black level. There are even red, green and blue knobs for fine control of camera color tint!

“A lot of customers have been building high end studios with ATEM Mini Extreme so we wanted to give those customers some of the broadcast features of our ATEM Television Studio switchers while still retaining the HDMI connections,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “With ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 customers get the high end broadcast controls and some really powerful broadcast features in the ATEM Mini form factor. Plus, with Thunderbolt and 10G Ethernet, we’ve got amazing replay and network and functionality that make it our most powerful ATEM Mini yet!”

ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 Features

Miniaturized broadcast control panel based design.

Supports streaming via Ethernet or tethered phones via USB.

8 standards converted HDMI inputs.

3 independent HDMI outputs.

Two XLR combo audio inputs for XLR and 6.5mm connectors.

Built in support for recording each input as a separate ISO file.

Saves DaVinci Resolve project file for 1 click editing of live production.

CFexpress for ISO and program recording as well as network recording.

Built in Thunderbolt for live action replay with DaVinci Resolve

10G Ethernet for fast network media access.

MADI audio in for additional 32 channels of audio.

4 upstream ATEM Advanced Chroma keyers for green/blue screen work.

Includes free ATEM Software Control for Mac and Windows.

Up to 6 independent DVEs.

16 way multiview for monitoring all cameras, recording and streaming status.

Availability and Price

ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 is available in July from US$1,995, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

