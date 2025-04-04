Blackmagic Design Announces New ATEM Micro Camera Panel

Portable camera panel with high end broadcast CCU controls, Bluetooth, and 8 camera select buttons for iris, pedestal, shutter, white balance, master gain, RGB balance and more.

NAB 2025, Las Vegas, USA – Friday, 4 April 2025 – Blackmagic Design today announced ATEM Micro Camera Panel, a new portable camera control panel with high end broadcast CCU controls for ATEM switchers. With a large joystick and physical buttons, ATEM Micro Camera Panels lets customers control iris, pedestal, shutter, white balance, master gain, RGB balance and more for up to 8 cameras from a single panel. This new portable camera control panel also features an internal battery and connects via Bluetooth or USB-C. ATEM Micro Camera Panel will be available in May from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$595.

ATEM Micro Camera Panel will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2025 booth #SL216

ATEM Camera Control Panels are professionally designed broadcast camera control units that extends the software features in ATEM Software Control to add high quality physical hardware controls that are much nicer to use. All ATEM Mini models support camera control when used with HDMI on Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras and Blackmagic Studio Cameras, plus ATEM Constellation supports camera control with SDI on Blackmagic Studio Cameras and URSA Broadcast cameras for amazing professional broadcast workflows. The control panel lets a single person monitor and adjust a wide range of camera parameters such as black levels, gain, color balance, shutter speed and more. This leaves their camera operators free to focus on more important tasks such as framing and shot composition.

The ATEM Micro Camera Panel lets customers control their cameras with a high end broadcast CCU style controller! It’s portable because it has an internal battery and connects via Bluetooth or USB-C. Buttons along the side let customers select between 8 cameras, plus they can check which cameras are currently on-air before adjusting them! The design features a smooth machined metal control for adjusting iris and pedestal. Customers can also control the camera’s shutter speed, white balance, RGB gain and more.

When working on live production, it’s critical all cameras are perfectly color matched for a consistent look as customers transition between different sources. The ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 features built-in camera control, but customers can enhance it by adding a dedicated ATEM Micro Camera Panel. This panel provides broadcast-style CCU controls that are the same as broadcast style CCU controllers. The knob is large and highly precise, and there are clean and easy-to-read status LEDs. The large joystick allows direct adjustment of iris and rotates to set black level. There are even red, green and blue knobs for fine control of camera color tint!

“Since the release of the ATEM Micro Panel last year, we’ve been wanting to bring that same, affordable high end broadcast panel feel to camera control and that’s what we’ve been able to do with ATEM Micro Camera Panel,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “It’s got the same high end broadcast CCU design and controls as our larger 4 channel camera panel, but at a much more affordable price. Plus it’s portable! We think customers are going to be really impressed with the quality of this panel and we can’t wait to see how they use it in their live productions.”

ATEM Micro Camera Panel is available in May from US$595, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

