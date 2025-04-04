Blackmagic Design Announces New ATEM 4 M/E Constellation 4K Plus

New advanced Ultra HD live production switcher with 80 12G-SDI inputs, 48 12G-SDI aux outputs, 4 DVEs, 16 chroma keyers, 4 multiviews and more!

NAB 2025, Las Vegas, USA – Friday, April 4, 2025 – Blackmagic Design today announced ATEM 4 M/E Constellation 4K Plus, a massive sized Ultra HD switcher with 80 standard converted 12G-SDI inputs and 48 independent 12G-SDI outputs. This new model is twice the size of our current largest 4 M/E model and it also includes 16 ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyers, 4 Ultra HD media players, 4 independent Ultra HD multi-views, 2 SuperSource processors and more. ATEM 4 M/E Constellation 4K Plus will be available in June from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$12,995.

The ATEM 4 M/E Constellation 4K Plus will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2025 booth #SL216.

ATEM Constellation switchers boast a compact rack mount design, complete with a built-in control panel. So customers can operate the switcher from the front panel during setup or for emergency use. Also included is a large LCD so customers can see the program output and change switcher settings. The compact design is perfect for portable live production, with the rear of the switcher including connections for 3G-SDI or 12G-SDI inputs, aux outputs, balanced audio and Ethernet for control. The top 4 M/E models even include RS-422 for serial control and MADI digital audio connections.

ATEM Constellation switchers are ideal for concerts and music festivals because customers can place cameras on all areas of the stage for amazing coverage. Even live sports benefit from the huge number of inputs and DVEs that let customers build multi-layer compositions to cover the action. The fastest way to produce programming is live. With powerful internal graphics and lots of ATEM advanced chroma keyers, customers get everything customers need for complex program production.

With a control panel built into the front panel, customers can simply walk up and operate the ATEM Constellation at any time. Plus the front panel control buttons are the same premium type used on full sized panels so they are extremely reliable. Customers can even control keyers, media and fade to black from the front panel. There is an industry standard 5 pin talkback headset connector on the front panel, with controls for talkback control. Plus the front panel LCD and menu buttons also allow almost every single operational feature of the switcher to be accessed.

Each input features a dedicated standards converter, which makes it possible to convert any SDI video input to the switcher’s video standard. Customers could have each switcher’s SDI input run a different television standard, and all inputs will work. On the ATEM 4 M/E models, customers can even output audio to multiple MADI digital audio outputs, enabling customers to delegate switcher audio sources to an external audio engineer for mixing.

The ATEM Constellation family has a massive number of fully independent outputs. These SDI outputs are very powerful because customers can independently route any SDI input or any internal source to each SDI output. That’s perfect for running independent feeds to stage screens, master recorders and streaming processors. Or use the SDI outputs for ISO recorders, where each deck will get a resynchronized switcher input with matching timecode. All SDI outputs have program audio, RP-188 timecode, SDI camera control, tally and talkback.

The built in multiview lets customers monitor multiple sources on a single monitor. The ATEM 4 M/E Constellation models have 4 independent multiviews. All external SDI inputs and internal video sources can be routed to any view. All multi-views are customizable and can be independently set to 4, 7, 10, 13, or 16 simultaneous views. Customers can even add a tally border, source label, and VU meters as overlays on each view. A red and green border will display the tally for each view, indicating which sources are on air.

ATEM Constellation features up to 4 independent DVEs, depending on the model, that let customers reposition graphics and create picture in picture compositions. Customers get amazing quality and the DVE supports position, resize and scale, all in real time. The DVE lets customers create professional picture in picture effects with customizable 3D borders, shadows and lighting. DVEs can also be used to create amazing DVE transitions with squeeze and swoosh effects for adding excitement to their programming. Customers can even combine DVE transitions with custom graphics to create their own graphic wipe transitions. The ATEM 4 M/E Constellation 4K Plus includes 2 SuperSource processors for even more DVEs.

To keep crews working as a single creative team, ATEM Constellation features built in talkback. Talkback supports a 5-pin XLR headset connector, plus a rear mounted RJ12 connector for interfacing with industry standard talkback systems such as ClearCom or RTS. Customers get full talkback control including program and engineering loops, sidetone control for hearing the headset mic into the headphones, and program mix. ATEM Constellation also supports SDI talkback that uses SDI channels 15 and 16 for 2-way communication with Blackmagic Design cameras. It’s even possible to mix the talkback mic into the program audio for voiceovers.

The built in media pool stores broadcast quality RGBA graphics and animations that can be played back instantly by the 2 or 4 media players. The built in media pool holds graphics for use with the media players and the 4 M/E models can hold 60 stills and up to 400 frame animations. Customers can easily manage all of their media using the included ATEM Software Control or download directly from Photoshop using the ATEM Photoshop plug-in.

For news or virtual set work, ATEM Constellation is perfect as it features lots of ATEM Advanced Keyers for high quality chroma or luminance keying. The chroma keyer is incredibly powerful and features a color picker to sample background colors for automatic generation of the key parameters. Customers get precise controls for edge and flare, and there is even a foreground color corrector so customers can match the “look” of the foreground layer to the background layer making seamless compositions possible. The keyer can also be used for pattern and DVE keying.

With 4 upstream chroma keyers per M/E row, customers get the perfect solution for building virtual sets. With so many ATEM advanced chroma keyers, customers can use a keyer per camera to create a seamless composition of the camera over the custom background. Customers can use external image processors for virtual sets, or customers can even build a fixed camera virtual set by loading pre rendered still image backgrounds from the media players and media pool. Customers can set up macros to change cameras and load the correct background into the media players.

In addition to the DVEs in the M/E rows, the 4 M/E models include powerful SuperSource multi layer processors with 4 extra DVE layers plus a background layer, that all appear to ATEM Constellation as an additional input source. Any switcher video input can be used for each SuperSource DVE, then it’s all layered together over a media pool custom background. SuperSource is just like having an extra multi-layer VFX switcher built in. SuperSource is perfect for doing picture in picture displays for interviews because customers can set up the effect while keeping the main DVEs free for other tasks. The ATEM 4 M/E Constellation models even have 2 completely independent SuperSource processors.

On the 4K models, customers can connect equipment in HD or Ultra HD television standards, including 720p, 1080i, 1080p, and 2160p formats. Only multi rate SDI allows switching between formats so customers can instantly adapt to the needs of the job customers are doing anywhere in the world. The SDI inputs will also handle embedded audio and mix audio from all video inputs. The program outputs include talkback, tally and camera control information. So customers can connect any of the switcher SDI outputs back to the camera for program return, camera control, and talkback.

ATEM Constellation is the world’s first live production switcher designed for live professional audio production. All SDI inputs feature a 6-band parametric EQ, compressor, limiter, noise gate, and expander into the audio mixer. On the ATEM 4 M/E models, there are two MADI outputs for breaking out channels 1 to 4 of the first 30 SDI inputs, great for external audio engineers, plus a MADI input for an extra 32 external audio channels to the audio mixer. The largest 4K Plus model has 4 x MADI outputs to break out audio from SDI inputs 1 to 60, plus 2 x MADI out for 128 extra mixer input channels.

With a built in Fairlight audio mixer, the ATEM Constellation makes it possible to do extremely complex live sound mixing. Depending on the model, the internal mixer has up to 300 input channels, for the biggest audio mixer in a live production switcher. Audio is de-embedded from all the SDI video inputs and passed to the audio mixer. Then the 4 M/E models incorporate additional audio mixer input channels on extra MADI audio inputs. Each input channel features the highest quality 6 band parametric EQ and compressor, limiter, expander and noise gate as well as full panning. Customers get extra channels for the analog input, talkback microphone and media players. All this audio power can be controlled via the ATEM Software Control or a Mackie compatible panel.

Only ATEM Constellation offers a wide range of control panel options, with 7 models of ATEM Advanced Panels available. ATEM Advanced Panels feature an industry standard, familiar M/E style layout. Each panel has built-in LCDs for menus, high quality buttons with customizable illumination color, a DVE joystick, and a T-bar fader. Customers can even set up and trigger macros. All rows of M/E buttons have integrated LCDs for dynamic input button labeling. The massive 4 M/E model features 4 M/E rows with 40 input buttons per row.

“The ATEM 4 M/E Constellation is already a big switcher, but we have some customers doing really big jobs and for them, it’s not enough,” said Grant Petty, CEO Blackmagic Design. “That’s why we are bringing out an even larger model. It has the same great features as the existing model but double the inputs and outputs. We can’t wait to see this switcher in action at large events and concerts where our customers really need them!”

ATEM 4 M/E Constellation 4K Plus Features

Advanced design with built in front panel controls.

80 standards converted 12G-SDI inputs.

48 customizable 12G-SDI outputs.

4 independent multiviews with multiple layout options.

4 independent DVEs.

Professional talkback compatible with ClearCom and RTS.

Internal media for stills and motion graphics.

Includes 16 ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyers.

2 SuperSource multi layer processors.

Multi rate 12G-SDI for all HD and Ultra HD television standards up to 2160p60.

Built in 156 channel Fairlight audio mixer.

Compatible with all ATEM hardware control panels.

Availability and Price

ATEM 4 M/E Constellation 4K Plus will be available in June for US$12,995, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the ATEM 4 M/E Constellation 4K Plus, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.