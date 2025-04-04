Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic Streaming Decoder

New live streaming processor for decoding H.264 and H.265 video streams from an encoder or camera to HDMI or SDI in HD or Ultra HD with talkback, camera control and tally.

NAB 2025, Las Vegas, USA – Friday, 4 April 2025 – Blackmagic Design today announced the Blackmagic Streaming Decoder, a new streaming processor that decodes the live H.264 and H.265 streams from an encoder or camera and converts it to SDI or HDMI with talkback, tally and camera control. In addition, the name of the Blackmagic Web Presenter will be changed to Blackmagic Streaming Encoder so both models are easier to understand and there is a matching set of streaming encoder and decoder products. Together, these two products allow broadcasters to build high quality video links across the world in true broadcast quality HD and Ultra HD.

Blackmagic Streaming Encoder and Decoder are available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$675.

The Blackmagic Streaming Encoder and Decoder will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2025 booth #SL216.

Blackmagic Streaming Decoder is a streaming processor that lets customers build internet broadcast links with the Blackmagic Streaming Encoder. The Blackmagic Streaming Decoder 4K receives the H.264 or H.265 stream from the Blackmagic Streaming Encoder and converts it to SDI and HDMI video. Plus most Blackmagic Design cameras have built in streaming such as Blackmagic Studio Camera Pro, PYXIS, URSA Cine and URSA Broadcast G2, so customers can stream directly from these cameras without additional hardware. This means customers can send video point-to-point between remote locations. The Blackmagic Streaming Decoder also has a 12G-SDI “reference” input that lets customers connect SDI tally, camera control plus talkback and send it back up to the encoder end. Everyone is remote, but still working together.

Customers can connect to the internet using their phone’s mobile data for maximum flexibility when streaming from a remote location or as a backup for their primary Ethernet connection. For convenience, both the front and rear panels feature USB-C connections that can be used for phone tethering. Plus it works with the latest high speed 5G phones, as well as 4G phones. If the internet fails, Blackmagic Streaming Decoder will automatically switch its internet connection to use a connected phone. Customers can also choose to prioritize either the Ethernet connection or the phone connection.

Most Blackmagic Design cameras support camera control, talkback and tally from an ATEM switcher via an SDI control protocol. Control is for all cameras and is embedded into the ATEM SDI outputs, and then customers select the specific camera number on the camera. This also works for cameras with built-in streaming. To do this, customers connect the Blackmagic Streaming Decoder’s REF input to the ATEM switcher’s SDI output. Customers can also use the Blackmagic Streaming Encoder for cameras without streaming. Control is embedded into the SDI monitoring output of the Streaming Encoder, to connect to the Blackmagic camera’s SDI input.

Both the Blackmagic Streaming Encoder and Blackmagic Streaming Decoder use the modular Teranex Mini design allowing rack mounting. The ultra-portable design is only 5.5 inches wide, allowing customers to mount three in a single rack unit for simultaneous streaming to multiple independent services.

“The current Blackmagic Web Presenters are great streaming products, but we found the name was causing some confusion. That’s why we’ve simplified both the Web Presenter and ATEM Streaming Bridge into the one Blackmagic Streaming Processors family,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO, “We’ve also been able to add powerful new features like camera control and tally so remote cameras know when they’re on the air. We think these new features and the convenient rack mount format will make it even easier for our customers to build broadcast quality video links across the world!”

Blackmagic Streaming Decoder Features

Decodes H.264 and H.265 streams to SDI and HDMI

Supports streaming via Ethernet or tethered phones via USB.

Supports remote camera control, talkback and tally

Tethers to 5G or 4G phones for mobile remote streaming.

USB looks like a webcam allowing support for all video software.

Includes Blackmagic Streaming Utility software for Mac and Windows.

1/3rd rack width design allows 3 streams in a single rack unit.

Both AC and DC connections allow redundant power.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic Streaming Encoder and Decoder are available now for US$675, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

