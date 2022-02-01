BitPay Announces New Partnership with MoonPay

BitPay users will pay no fees on first time buys for a limited-time only

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, has partnered with MoonPay, the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure company, to provide BitPay users with significantly increased ways to buy cryptocurrency instantly, and at great rates.

The integration offers BitPay users access to over 60 of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies. BitPay’s unique marketplace experience also presents multiple rates for buyers, ensuring they receive the best possible price for their cryptocurrency purchases. Additional benefits of the integration include fast delivery to any owned wallet address, as well as the ability for buyers to pay with their preferred method, including credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or a variety of local bank transfer methods.

To celebrate this partnership, first time buyers will pay no fees on their crypto purchases for a limited time only. BitPay users can buy crypto via the MoonPay integration online at BitPay.com or within the BitPay Wallet app.

“BitPay’s partnership with MoonPay brings together two leaders of the crypto payments space to give BitPay users near-instant access to cryptocurrency,” said Bill Zielke, CMO of BitPay.

“Our partnership with BitPay is an important step forward in our mission to onboard the world to Web3, providing people around the world with easier access to digital assets and services,” said Harry Peatson, Partner Account Manager at MoonPay. “This partnership will provide users with a greater variety of ways to buy cryptocurrencies, allowing them to use their preferred buying methods, and with much greater speed of delivery than previously.”

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company’s mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

About MoonPay

MoonPay is the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure company. It provides end-to-end solutions for payments, enterprise-scale digital asset and smart contracts minting, and world-class design to power Web3 strategies and ideas for the world’s most iconic brands. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 450+ partners, including leading wallets, commercial brands, and applications. For more information, visit: https://www.moonpay.com/

