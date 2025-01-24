ALT BLK ERA rocks out with KRK CLASSIC 5 Powered Studio Monitors

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND, DECEMBER 10, 2024 ― Sibling alt-duo Nyrobi and Chaya Beckett-Messam, also known as ALT BLK ERA, recently wrapped their debut album “Rave Immortal,” which they recorded using their new KRK CLASSIC 5 Powered Studio Monitors. The album features a captivating collection of songs with a fusion of genres, combining the raw energy ofrock, the rhythmic pulse of electronica, and the haunting allure of dark pop. Each track reflects the sisters’ artistic evolution and deep-rooted connection, inviting listeners to experience an immersive soundscape.

From an early age, Nyrobi and Chaya sensed they shared a unique bond through music. Whether harmonizing with their favorite songs on the radio or creating their own melodies, the sisters soon discovered the power of their voices. Thus, ALT BLK ERA was formed, making a powerful entrance into the music scene with the release of the duo’s debut single, “Slowly Die: SOLAR,” in 2022. According to the pair, “the rest is history.”

Nyrobi and Chaya were introduced to KRK when they noticed that many well-respected musicians around them were using the monitors. Intrigued by the positive vibe surrounding KRK, the sisters decided to test out the brand. “We were in search of a pair of high-quality speakers that would last a long time. KRK came highly recommended,” says Chaya. “After hearing the CLASSICs for the first time, we were pleasantly surprised and knew we needed to get ourselves a pair; it was a game-changer.”

The ALT BLK ERA duo also discovered that the monitors significantly enhanced their production process, which helped them craft their debut album with newfound clarity and precision. “We were starting to produce ourselves, and the CLASSICs allowed us to be more technical and take the necessary next step in our musical journey,” says Nyrobi. “Whether we are producing or mixing, the KRKs bring out elements of our music that can be easily missed with conventional headphones or car speakers. From our wild DnB/metal style to our softer ALT pop/rock songs, the KRK CLASSICs help elevate our fans’ music listening experience to the next level.”

One of ALT BLK ERA’s favorite features of the CLASSICs is the system volume control, which provides seamless adjustments to sound levels. This allows them to dial in the perfect volume and enhance their overall listening experience. “I love the volume feature,” says Chaya. “The fact you can turn up the bass is awesome, and you can mix on the speakers as well. The monitors really helped us get our album to sound right.”

The sisters add that the KRK CLASSICs were instrumental in bringing the debut ALT BLK ERA album to life. “The CLASSICs will definitely be featured in our second album,” says Nyrobi. “I will not make any decisions without listening to our songs on those monitors first. If we hadn’t used them for ‘Rave Immortal,’ the album would have sounded completely different; the KRKs gave us a unique perspective that I think we really needed. The CLASSICs are next-level and offer a truly immersive experience. The next project that we do is going to be KRK certified for sure.”

Chaya, one-half of the power duo, plays guitar in addition to singing. She uses an Epiphone Les Paul, which she plans to bring when they go on tour.“I was first introduced to this guitar when we attended Gibson Garage London’s opening day,” she shares. “I had the opportunity to try various models and was drawn to the Les Paul. I played it for the first time during the 200trees Music Festival and have loved it ever since.” ALT BLK ERA is set to make waves with the highly anticipated release, “Rave Immortal,” which is available for pre-order now and will drop on January 24, 2025. Fans won’t want to miss the duo’s album launch party in Nottingham on January 26, where they will bring the energy and excitement of their new music to life. Additionally, they will hit the stage in London on January 30 for another performance. ALT BLK ERA also recently announced a tour to promote the album, with dates in Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Southampton, and London.