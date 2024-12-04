Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI) Celebrates 60th Anniversary

ONEONTA, NY, DECEMBER 4, 2024 — Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI), a globally recognized manufacturer of top-quality mica paper capacitors and tailored high-voltage assemblies, celebrates its 60th anniversary. Since its inception in 1964, CEI has been a premier source of electronic excellence, serving the military, industrial, medical and commercial markets. CEI’s track record of outstanding workmanship and quality has made the company name synonymous with dependability, reliability and high-performance.

The company was founded in Unadilla, NY, utilizing mica technologies before relocating to Oneonta in 1965. The facility has since seen three additions to the complex and is now about 27,000 square feet. To this day, CEI has a continued mission to custom design, manufacture and support a wide variety of specialized, reliable, high-quality capacitors and electronic assemblies for the range of markets it serves. “CEI has manufactured mica paper capacitors since it was founded 60 years ago and continues to be an industry leader,” says Mike Schulte, sales manager at CEI. “Our future looks strong as we continue to expand in other areas. We’ve gotten involved in battery, LED technologies and various other R&D projects as part of our growth.”

Throughout the last 60 years, CEI has employed professionals in several disciplines – many of which still contribute their expertise to the company and its products today. Jonathan Dokuchitz, whose parents Peter and Joan Dokuchitz, founded CEI, joined the company in 2007 and now sits on the Board of Directors as the Vice Chairman. “We all feel like this is a big family, which I think is the wonderful thing about a small company. You get to really know each other and grow together,” he shares. “No matter where we go, my siblings and I will always have CEI as a part of our family. When I think about the future, I’m excited because here we are 60 years later, and we are still discovering new applications and new products for the younger generation.”

Michael Pentaris joined CEI in 2003 as Vice President and was promoted to CEO and President in 2004. Since then, he has been a major contributor to the company’s success and the significance of its products in various industries. In 2005, Pentaris started a new product development program that resulted in Ioxus, an ultra-capacitor manufacturer. Pentaris served as dual CEO for both companies until late 2010.

“Michael got us involved in new areas with our cell production for our super-capacitors,” shares Dokuchitz. “There was also a big push for renewable energy, and Michael identified this as an opportunity for CEI to develop lithium-ion cells. This has resulted in a partnership with a fellow NY company, Briteshot, which uses mobile batteries to run the camera dollies and light systems for television production.”

CEI has also been involved in many major military programs including Patriot Missile Systems (1970’s-present), AMRAAM Missile (1980’s-present) and multiple fighter jet radar systems. “We collaborate with the Department of Defense in their efforts to lighten the packs of their personnel in the field,” says Dokuchitz. “Coming up with batteries that are flexible, lightweight and have different applications has been important for us as a company.”

Another longtime CEI employee, Dick Young, began his career with the company in 1969 and has been building his legacy for over 55 years. Young reflected on the early days at CEI and those who helped him get to where he is now. “I had an outstanding mentor when I first started, George Peck. He was an exceptional teacher and helped me learn more about molding than you could ever imagine — to this day I am still so grateful for his guidance,” he shares. “I have taken what I learned from him and continue to share it with my colleagues.”

Legacy staff member Mike Rundle was one of the people Young had mentored and has now been at CEI for 45 years. He started in 1979 as a custodian and was then brought up to the assembly line where he was put on infill and then eventually was taught molding, which is what he does now. “CEI has been good to me,” says Rundle. “They saw something in me when I first started and helped me grow to where I am now. CEI stands by its employees. I have enjoyed the experience, and I recommend it to anyone willing to invest the time and effort to learn.”

Schulte has also been a vital part of CEI for over 39 years, joining the company in 1985 as a member of the sales team. Throughout his tenure, he has cultivated strong relationships with customers, many of whom he continues to work with today. “What matters most to me is that people take pride in their work, and I truly respect the people who work here,” says Schulte. “If I’m to leave a legacy, I hope people remember me as a good friend, person and employee.”

Custom Electronics, Inc. is proud to celebrate its 60th anniversary and highlight a few of its hard-working, legacy staff members and significant products that have helped the company reach various milestones over the years.