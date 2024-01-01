xMEMS Labs Announces the First Public Demos of its Sycamore MEMS Loud Speaker and Micro-Cooling Fan-on-a-Chip Solutions at CES 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$xMEMS #MEMS—xMEMS Labs, developers of the foremost platform for piezoMEMS innovation and creators of the world’s leading all-silicon micro speakers, today announced that CES 2025 will be the first public demonstrations of its latest MEMS innovations – the xMEMS Sycamore loud speaker and µCooling fan-on-a-chip (January 7-10, Venetian Hotel Suite 29-235).





“Sycamore and µCooling represent two world’s firsts for the consumer technology industry,” stated Mike Housholder, VP of Marketing & Business Development, xMEMS. “They’re disrupting established markets, unlocking new design opportunities for manufacturers, and equipping consumers with elevated product performance. Almost every product category, from smartphones and headphones to smart glasses and smart watches, can now be upgraded with these solid-state, all-silicon MEMS technologies.”

xMEMS Sycamore is the company’s latest breakthrough in micro fidelity (µFidelity) audio and is the world’s first MEMS loud speaker for producing full-range sound in smart watches, smart glasses, augmented/virtual reality headsets, open wireless stereo (OWS) earbuds, and other compact mobile electronics. At one-seventh the size and one-third the thickness of conventional dynamic drivers, Sycamore gives product designers the space and freedom to innovate thinner and more stylish device form factors.

Furthermore, xMEMS’ µCooling – recognized with a 2025 CES Innovation Award – is the first-ever all-silicon, active micro-cooling air pump for thin, ultra mobile devices and next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

With µCooling, manufacturers can now, for the first time, integrate active cooling into smartphones, tablets, and other advanced mobile devices with a silent, vibration-free, solid-state chip that measures just 1-millimeter thin.

In addition to the first public demos of xMEMS Sycamore and µCooling, the company will also showcase and demonstrate:

2-way wireless headphone reference designs from Merry Electronics and AMPACS that feature an xMEMS Cowell micro speaker tweeter.

Commercially-available 2-way TWS earbuds from leading consumer audio brands that feature the same Cowell tweeter.

xMEMS Cypress “sound from ultrasound” full-range micro speaker for noise-canceling TWS earbuds.

xMEMS Skyline DynamicVent for active ambient vent control in TWS earbuds and hearing aids.

“This is the year that piezoMEMS technology will really take center stage in a broad range of consumer tech devices,” concluded Housholder. “We’ve developed a portfolio of solutions that are elevating product performance, design, and engineering in ways that materially impact device manufacturing and the consumer experience. We look forward to showcasing these solutions to the industry at CES 2025.”

To demo the full range of xMEMS solutions at CES 2025, visit The Venetian Suite 29-235 in Las Vegas January 7-10, 2025.

For more information on xMEMS, click here and for hi-res imagery, click here.

About xMEMS Labs

Founded in January 2018, xMEMS Labs is the “X” factor in MEMS with the world’s most innovative piezoMEMS platform. It began by delivering the world’s first solid-state True MEMS speakers for TWS and other personal audio devices and evolved its substantial IP to produce the world’s first μCooling fan on a chip for smartphones and other thin, performance-oriented devices.

xMEMS has over 200 granted patents worldwide for its technology. For more information, visit https://xmems.com.

