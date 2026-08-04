Zully Names Matt Montemayor Executive Vice President, Head of Sales

Montemayor to lead sales effort for microseries platform, launching this Fall

NEW YORK, August 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Zully, a mobile-first entertainment company pioneering the future of vertical storytelling, today announced the appointment of Matt Montemayor to Executive Vice President and Head of Sales. He will oversee all advertising and sponsorship sales for the company. Zully is the first free ad-supported micro-series app built for U.S. audiences and will launch this Fall.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and help lead the next phase of Zully’s growth,” said Montemayor. “Zully has the potential to redefine how brands engage with consumers by bringing advertising and entertainment together in a way that feels natural, relevant, and impactful. As we prepare for launch, I’m excited to work alongside our clients and agency partners to unlock new storytelling opportunities, demonstrate the power of vertical micro-series, and establish Zully as the premier destination for mobile-first entertainment.”

Zully introduces a new era of storytelling with short-form, 60–90 second episodic content built for how younger viewers consume entertainment: on-the-go, in vertical format, and deeply rooted in culture. The platform will launch with more than 50 original series spanning drama, romance, action, and fantasy, featuring stories and talent from the U.S., Europe, LatAm and Asia.

“Matt is the ideal leader to help our advertisers and partners see the potential of what Zully can do for them,” said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, CEO and Co-Founder of Canela Media and Co-Founder of Zully. “He played a pivotal role building Canela Media’s advertising business from its early days, and his entrepreneurial mindset, strategic vision, and ability to cultivate lasting client relationships make him the perfect person to lead the next chapter as we bring Zully to market.”

Montemayor has more than 20 years of experience driving revenue growth, strategic partnerships, and go-to-market innovation across digital media, streaming, television, radio, and audio platforms. Throughout his career, he has held leadership positions at some of the industry’s most influential media companies, including Canela Media, NBCUniversal, Pandora Media, and Emmis Communications.

Most recently, Montemayor served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Canela Media, where he led revenue strategy and sales operations across the Western and Central United States. In this role, he oversaw advertising sales spanning streaming television, digital video, display, branded content, music, and integrated marketing solutions, helping brands connect authentically through culture with innovative, cross-platform campaigns.

Having helped build Canela Media’s advertising business from the ground up, Montemayor now turns his focus to launching Zully, bringing the same startup expertise, commercial vision, and client-first approach that helped establish Canela Media as an industry leader.

About Zully

Zully is a new mobile-first entertainment company pioneering the future of vertical storytelling. Launching in Fall 2026, Zully delivers premium original micro-series told in 60–90 second episodes, designed for the way Gen Z audiences discover and consume entertainment. Free and ad-supported, the platform combines high-quality storytelling with innovative advertising experiences, creating new opportunities for brands to engage consumers through premium short-form content. Founded by the creators of Canela Media, Zully is reimagining the future of entertainment for a new generation.

For more information, visit: zully.app

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SOURCE Canela Media