TEKVOX Launches Powerful New A/V Solution for Divisible Multipurpose Rooms

As demand increases for AV-equipped rooms to fill many functions: acting as meeting or special event spaces, corporate boardrooms, campus community rooms and flexible training centers — TEKVOX is pleased to announce a powerful new A/V solution for divisible multipurpose rooms.

This demanding new class of applications typically features a relatively large allocation of space divisible into two independent spaces or combined into one large space. During the day, these rooms might be used as traditional classrooms with both local and cloud-connection capabilities. Or one section might function as an executive conference room with the other serving as a training room. For special or community events, these rooms might be combined into a single cohesive event space with unified control and operation. There’s frequently no time for reconfiguration and no tolerance for learning curves or non-intuitive operations.

Shared spaces such as these which require the ultimate in flexibility without the need to add and remove equipment tailored to their changing functionalities. Coupled with suitable third-party microphone sub-systems, the Scholaris S221C Multipurpose System provides the capabilities needed to deliver easy to use A/V in medium to large (2,000-4,000 square foot) multipurpose rooms.

“The A/V solutions we had previously customized for clients with multipurpose rooms are now standardized in a feature-rich, divisible design with no development costs,” says TEKVOX CEO Jim Reinhart.

“The system is factory built and kitted for rapid assembly with no programming required. Presentation, divisibility, high-fidelity audio and vendor-agnostic cloud conferencing are all built-in as well as support for all brands of integrator- or owner-furnished microphone systems: All the capabilities of a high-end, custom-designed system at about half the cost.”

Among the components of the TEKVOX Multipurpose System are the TekFlex-85T 5-play matrix switcher, 10-inch color touch displays in each room, support for all major brands of Dante microphones and two of the latest TEKVOX 4K UltraCams in each room. The rooms can operate fully independently or as a single unified system with the primary room selectable when the rooms are combined.

The base design, with two symmetric partitions and all components, starts under $60,000 MSRP. It is available now from all authorized TEKVOX dealers.