Markable Widens Its Lead in Social Commerce With Innovative New Tools That Turn Ideas into Income

Founded by a Wall Street high-frequency trader, Markable turns real product data into authentic, high-converting content, helping creators scale their businesses without scaling their workloads.

SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Markable, the definitive AI-powered operating system for creator commerce, today announced two new creation tools, an advanced Video Editor and immersive 3D Product Collages, extending its leadership in one of the fastest-growing channels in retail. The features give creators a faster path from raw idea into authentic content that converts, and mark the latest step on Markable’s journey to give creators the tools they need to build high-performing businesses.

At the same time, Markable has unveiled a fresh and innovative new brand identity as the company continues its rapid growth.

The features land as social commerce enters a period of explosive expansion. eMarketer projects U.S. social commerce sales will surpass $100 billion for the first time in 2026, while the broader creator economy is on track to exceed $1 trillion within the decade.

“Social commerce is growing faster than any other channel in retail, and creators are the ones driving it,” said Joy Tang, Founder and CEO of Markable. “Digital-first brands are following the audiences. We see some brands shifting as much as 70% of their marketing budgets to creators, up from roughly 10% just a few years ago. The next wave of this industry belongs to creators who can produce professional, high-converting content at the speed of their ideas. Our entire company is built to help creators seize this opportunity by collapsing the distance between inspiration and income.”

Powering the Creator Economy at Scale

Tang, an MIT-trained mathematician who spent seven years applying machine learning to high-frequency trading on Wall Street, founded Markable after recognizing a widening gap between digital content and ecommerce. As social commerce and the creator economy rapidly expanded, she saw creators struggling to manage every aspect of their businesses. She built Markable to give creators access to the sophisticated technology, data and tools traditionally reserved for large retailers and brands.

Today, Markable serves the top 1% of creators with an all-in-one platform that has helped thousands scale their revenue by 6x organically and 10–20x with AI-powered paid traffic. Markable backs top creators with advertising support from a $100-million creator fund to promote their best content.

That combination of tooling and capital has already powered more than $1 billion in creator sales and has made Markable a trusted growth engine for its community and a category leader.

Scaling Authenticity

Too many AI content tools prioritize flashy output that can create unrealistic expectations and ultimately erode consumer trust. Markable takes a different approach by giving creators AI tools to scale the work that happens behind the scenes, from enhancing backgrounds to strengthening hooks and improving storytelling, all while staying true to their authentic voice. By building from real product data, Markable helps creators produce content that drives conversions without sacrificing the trust that keeps their audience coming back.

What’s New

The two new tools enable creators to make high-converting content in minutes:

Authentic AI Video Editor – A game-changer for content production and responsible use of AI. Creators can now go from authentic raw footage to polished, shoppable video in seconds. The AI can automatically enhance creator appearance, swap backgrounds, and generate scripts and voiceovers, without altering the real product experience, transforming hours of tedious editing into a few clicks of pure productivity.

A game-changer for content production and responsible use of AI. Creators can now go from authentic raw footage to polished, shoppable video in seconds. The AI can automatically enhance creator appearance, swap backgrounds, and generate scripts and voiceovers, without altering the real product experience, transforming hours of tedious editing into a few clicks of pure productivity. Realistic AI Photos – Stop the scroll with immersive 3D visuals. This tool leverages AI to assemble authentic handpicked products by creators into stunning collages or realistic photos that feel tangible. It’s an evolution of Markable’s popular collage-generating tool, designed to push engagement beyond traditional limits and turn every post into a high-impact storefront.

Both tools build on Markable’s established platform — including AI collage, AutoDM, Smart Deep Links, Storefront Sync, and Link-in-Bio — and are available to creators today at markable.ai.

What Creators Are Saying

“What the Markable app has provided is the closest I’ve gotten to actually automating my business. I saw a 70% increase in conversions since I switched everything over.”

— Kristin Mango, @alittlebitofmango

“I would never have imagined in a million years that DM automation and all the features that Markable AI offers would truly change my business and make it more profitable than it was. One of my very good content creator friends told me about Markable AI, and I’m so glad I listened to her and signed up, because it truly changed my life. I think they’re one of the best apps out there, and their boosting program is just life-changing.”

— Elnaz Hamai @elnazhamai

About Markable

Markable is the preferred creator platform and agency, projected to generate billions in annual sales by the end of 2026. Our all-in-one platform features deep links, Meta Ad-compatible AutoDM, AI product collage, AI video editing and AI bio link tools, helping creators boost sales by, in many cases, 6x or more organically, and 10–20x with AI-powered paid ad traffic. Trusted by thousands of creators, Markable turns everyday content into commerce, helping creators earn more, faster. Find out more at markable.ai

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SOURCE Markable AI