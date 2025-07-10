Zonderkidz Announces the Release of Jesus, Our True Friend – a Stunning Picture Book From the Creators of The Jesus Storybook Bible

Jesus, Our True Friend will release October 7, 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zonderkidz, in collaboration with the bestselling, critically-acclaimed duo, Sally Lloyd-Jones and Jago, is thrilled to announce the release of Jesus, Our True Friend, a beautifully-illustrated picture book with seven brand-new stories. Perfect for children and adults alike, this new collection of stories from when Jesus was on earth are designed to fill your heart with joy and remind you of God’s great love for you.





Building on the global success of The Jesus Storybook Bible, which has inspired families around the world, and has sold over six million copies and been translated into 70 languages to date, Sally Lloyd-Jones and Jago have once again created a timeless treasure. The collection ranges from stories of Jesus’ miracles like the Wedding at Cana and the Miraculous Catch of Fish, to the beloved parables of the Prodigal Son and the Good Samaritan, showcasing God’s unwavering love for us and helping to paint a beautiful portrait of Jesus—our Rescuer and Friend.

“My hope is that this book will fill the reader’s heart with joy as they read about Jesus—the True Friend who just can’t stop loving them, who won’t ever leave them, who came to rescue them, who wants them to join in with his Forever Happiness, and who loves them with a Wonderful, Never Stopping, Never Giving Up, Unbreaking, Always and Forever Love.” – SLJ

Ideal for anyone reading Bible stories for the first time or for Christians building on their faith, Jesus, Our True Friend will fill the reader’s heart with hope as they hear these stories of the God who loves us and came to rescue us, and who sent his own Son to live with us—to bring us back home to God, to mend his broken world – Jesus, our True Friend. The book will release simultaneously, in audio, as well as in Anglicized and Spanish print translations on October 7, 2025.

Jesus, Our True Friend joins The Jesus Storybook Bible, Thoughts to Make Your Heart Sing, Song of the Stars, and other beloved titles by Sally Lloyd-Jones as part of the recently announced brand, The Story of God’s Great Love. “We are thrilled to have Jesus, Our True Friend as the first all-new book in the recently announced The Story of God’s Great Love brand,” says Megan Dobson, Vice President and Publisher of Zonderkidz. “This is the first new collection of Bible stories told by Sally Lloyd-Jones and Jago since their collaboration on The Jesus Storybook Bible nearly 18 years ago, and this collection of stories will resonate with children and adults alike and bring them hope and joy as they enjoy the artistry, thoughtfulness, and care that Sally and Jago have woven into every story on every page of this new book.”

About Jesus, Our True Friend:

Learn more about Jesus, Our True Friend here: https://www.sallylloyd-jones.com/books/jesus-our-true-friend/

About the Book:

Jesus, Our True Friend



Published by Zonderkidz



9780310160885



Hardcover



Pages: 96



On Sale Date: 10/7/2025



Suggested Retail Price $21.99

Jesus, Our True Friend, Anglicised Edition



Published by Zonderkidz



9780310173878



Hardcover



Pages: 96



On Sale Date: 10/7/2025



Suggested Retail Price $21.99

Jesús, Nuestro amigo fiel



Published by Vida



9780829774030



Hardcover



Pages: 96



On Sale Date: 10/7/2025



Suggested Retail Price $21.99

About Sally Lloyd-Jones:

Sally Lloyd-Jones is a New York Times bestselling writer of over 40 books for children. Her work has been critically acclaimed by the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal and includes: The Jesus Storybook Bible, an ALA Notable and Platinum Book Award winner, which has been translated into 70 languages and has sold six million copies, How To Be A Baby By Me The Big Sister, a New York Times Notable Book and the Christopher Medal winner, Baby Wren and the Great Gift. Sally was born Uganda, raised in East and West Africa and at a boarding school in the New Forest, England, studied at the Sorbonne, and now lives in New York City. She can be found at sallylloyd-jones.com.

About Jago:

Jago is an accomplished illustrator with several prestigious awards to his credit. He is best known for his collaboration with New York Times bestselling author Sally Lloyd-Jones on The Jesus Storybook Bible, which has been translated into over 70 languages and sold more than six million copies and Thoughts to Make Your Heart Sing. He has illustrated over 60 books in his 20-year career. Jago lives in Cornwall, England, with his wife, daughter, and son.

Zonderkidz™, the children’s division of Zondervan, inspires young lives through imaginative, innovative and educational resources that represent a Christian worldview and build up God’s children and teens. For additional information, please visit www.zonderkidz.com.

Zondervan is a world-leading Bible publisher and provider of Christian communications. Zondervan, as part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., delivers transformational Christian experiences through its bestselling Bibles, books, curriculum, academic resources and digital products. The Company’s products are sold worldwide and translated into nearly 200 languages. Zondervan’s offices are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.zondervan.com.

