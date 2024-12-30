Kopin to Demonstrate Advanced Soldier & Pilot Vision Systems During SOF Week 2025

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced its presence at SOF Week 2025, taking place in Tampa, Florida, from May 5-8, 2025.





During SOF Week, Kopin will demonstrate its advanced displays, optics and head-mounted systems specifically designed for Augmented Reality applications in both combat environments and Virtual Reality applications for training environments. These front-edge technologies and products are designed to enhance situational awareness and support faster decision-making for the war fighter. Kopin’s visitors will experience live demos of DayVAS™ and DarkWAVE™ augmented HUD modules for daytime and nighttime use, VR head-mounted displays for training, high-brightness/high-contrast MicroLED displays, and other tailored solutions for special operations forces.

Hear about Kopin’s latest initiative to define the optimal color MicroLED specifications for Extended Reality (XR) heads-up displays (HUDs) in warfighter XR applications. Learn more here: https://tinyurl.com/d8hwz7zs.

Connect with Kopin’s experts to explore innovative technologies designed for special operations forces. To arrange a meeting with the Kopin team, contact sales@kopin.com.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Contacts

For Investor Relations



Kopin Corporation



Richard Sneider, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer



Richard_Sneider@kopin.com

508-870-5959

MZ Contact

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA



MZ Group – MZ North America



KOPN@mzgroup.us

561-489-5315

Lightspeed PR Contact

Grace Halvorsen



Lightspeed PR/M



Kopin@lightspeedpr.com