MelroseMAC Wins Avid Top Video Reseller Award in the Americas for 2024

Presented annually to top-performing resellers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, the award underscores the critical role partners like MelroseMAC play in delivering world-class solutions to media, entertainment, and production professionals. With a proven track record of service, innovation, and client success, MelroseMAC stands as a trusted partner for teams navigating the ever-evolving digital production landscape.

“We’re thrilled and deeply honored to receive this award from Avid once again,” said Sandy Nasseri, MelroseINC, CEO. “This recognition reflects the heart and consistent work ethic of our team. Innovation thrives when people come together with purpose, and we’re proud to be part of that journey. This award is a testament to the strong partnerships we’ve built and continue to foster with the Avid team.”

Avid’s leadership echoed this sentiment, highlighting MelroseMAC’s significant contributions to the industry and the strength of their partnership spanning more than a decade.

“We are proud to recognize MelroseMAC as the winner of Avid’s Top Video Reseller Americas Award for 2024. Their exceptional dedication, deep industry expertise, and consistent commitment to delivering outstanding solutions set them apart. On behalf of all of us at Avid, I extend my congratulations to the entire MelroseMAC team on this well-earned recognition,” said Wellford Dillard, Chief Executive Officer, Avid.

The award was presented to Nasseri and team in April during the 2025 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas.

MelroseMAC’s recognition by Avid continues a longstanding tradition of excellence. With multiple Avid Top Reseller awards to its credit, the company remains at the forefront of empowering creators with cutting-edge solutions and personalized support. Whether outfitting post-production facilities or advising on the latest workflows, MelroseMAC is committed to equipping clients with the tools they need to elevate storytelling and drive creative success.

About MelroseMAC

Founded in 2003, MelroseMAC, a division of MelroseINC, has been continuously dedicated to providing comprehensive systems integration services to a varied clientele in the tech, video, film, life sciences and defense industries. As a woman-owned technology reseller and systems integrator, MelroseINC offers end-to-end technology solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients, from data storage and content creation to asset management and solutions.

