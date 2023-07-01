Zimmer Biomet Receives CE Mark Approval for RibFix Advantage® Fixation System

Expanding Thoracic Portfolio

WARSAW, Ind., and ZUG, Switzerland, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced its RibFix Advantage® Fixation System has received CE Mark certification – the first CE Mark for an intrathoracic rib fixation system.

The RibFix Advantage Fixation System is intended for the thoracoscopic fixation, stabilization and fusion of rib fractures1, allowing for a minimally invasive approach compared with traditional open reduction internal fixation, with the potential for less soft tissue disruption.2 3 The RibFix Advantage Bridge adapts to the anatomy of the rib during tightening and auto-contours to reduce the fracture.2 The system and surgical technique offer an innovative advancement in rib fracture management.

“Following the success of RibFix Advantage Fixation System in the United States and other markets, we are excited to introduce it in CE Mark markets and support our customers with solutions that meet their evolving surgical needs,” said Wilfred van Zuilen, Zimmer Biomet Group President, EMEA. “We remain dedicated to advancing MedTech and delivering high-quality solutions for healthcare professionals and their patients worldwide.”

With the CE Mark, Zimmer Biomet will make the RibFix Advantage Fixation System available in the European Economic Area (EEA) and other markets that recognize the CE Mark.

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

