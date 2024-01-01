Leostream Shows Enhanced Digital Workspace Management Solutions for High Performance Broadcast, Media and Entertainment Workloads at NAB 2025

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leostream Corporation, creator of the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform, today announced it will exhibit the Leostream Platform at their Booth Number W3556 at the annual NAB Show, the premier global event spotlighting next-generation technologies and emerging business trends that are shaping the future of storytelling.





Leostream, which took home an Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy® in 2022, empowers media and entertainment professionals with seamless, secure, and high-performance workspace management solutions. As the industry’s leading resource for digital workspace access and connection management, Leostream helps studios, post-production teams, and creatives optimize their workflows—ensuring they can collaborate efficiently from anywhere.

With production environments increasingly relying on powerful compute resources, such as expensive GPUs and large datasets, many adopt hybrid environments that combine on-premises and cloud-based solutions to balance production demands and data security. The Leostream Platform provides the control and flexibility to manage these environments efficiently, ensuring smooth operations and optimized resource use.

“Whether for collaboration across remote teams, cost optimization, or enhanced security, the Leostream platform is the star of modern creative workflows, including live, post, streaming, and conventional production,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “The NAB Show brings together a world of entertainment and media professionals who are passionate about improving their ability to deliver content, and we’re thrilled to show how the Leostream platform contributes to that mission.”

Leostream will demonstrate the platform at their booth, showing Amazon DCV connections to AWS EC2 and including how to automate capacity and power state in the cloud to help minimize and control cloud costs.

NAB 2025 takes place April 5-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Leostream exhibits in booth W3556. Show attendees who visit the Leostream booth will be entered to win a Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth speaker and will receive two free onboarding hours.

Learn more about how Leostream supports broadcast, media, and entertainment users at https://leostream.com/media-entertainment-industry.

NAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving broadcast, media, and entertainment technology evolution. Multiple panels, workshops, forums, and courses offer educational opportunities, including pre-market tech, new applications, and innovations for the content economy. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show has driven creativity and NAB Show is celebrating its centennial year as the preeminent conference and exhibition driving broadcast, media, and entertainment technology evolution. Multiple panels, workshops, forums, and courses offer educational opportunities, including pre-market tech, new applications, and innovations for the content economy. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show has driven creativity and collaboration since the earliest days of radio to the modern streaming era. For more information, visit https://www.nabshow.com.

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform for hosted desktops and workstations offers a comprehensive solution for remote access to maintain productivity, control costs, and ensure security with strict authentication and authorization built on zero-trust concepts. Its connection management system eliminates clunky corporate VPNs with an ultra-efficient gateway that gives users access to only the specific resources they have permission to use, automatically, regardless of their location or device. The Leostream Platform shines even in environments that rely on complex, specialty applications like energy and science; large files such as media and entertainment; real-time performance like financial services; and bulletproof network security like government and defense.

About Leostream

Leostream solutions embody over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Leostream high performance Remote Desktop Access Platform provides the world’s most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. The Leostream Privileged Remote Access service simplifies, secures, and monitors temporary access to corporate resources for vendors, service providers, and external contractors, Follow Leostream on LinkedIn and X.

Leostream is a registered trademark of Leostream Corporation in the United States. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Global Media Relations Contact:

JPR Communications



Judy Smith



+1 818 522 9673



media.relations@leostream.com