Immersive Gamebox and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences Announce Worldwide Launch of New Batman-themed Game AR Experience

LONDON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Immersive Gamebox (IGB), a global leader in interactive group gaming experiences, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences are excited to announce their latest partnership, an all-new AR game titled Batman at Immersive Gamebox. Starting April 4, 2025 fans can join forces with the DC Super Hero by stepping into Gotham City and immersing themselves in an interactive adventure like no other at Immersive Gamebox locations worldwide.

About Batman at Immersive Gamebox

The new Batman game is an innovative, immersive experience that blends IGB’s cutting-edge technology, including 3D motion tracking, projection mapping, and touch-sensitive walls, with DC’s legendary storytelling. Designed for groups of two-six players, the Batman game invites fans of all ages to solve puzzles, battle iconic DC Super-Villains, and make crucial decisions that shape their journey through Gotham City.

Key Game Features:

Explore Gotham City: Step into environments inspired and watched over by the Caped Crusader.

Step into environments inspired and watched over by the Caped Crusader. Classic DC Super-Villans: Work as a team to take on challenges, solve mysteries, and defeat The Joker, The Riddler, Harley Quinn , Bane, and Poison Ivy.

Work as a team to take on challenges, solve mysteries, and defeat The Joker, The Riddler, , Bane, and Poison Ivy. Exclusive Challenges: In the Batman game, players will solve riddles, scale buildings, drive the Batmobile and battle crime in a quest to protect Gotham City.

In the game, players will solve riddles, scale buildings, drive the Batmobile and battle crime in a quest to protect Gotham City. Available Only at IGB: Players will unlock surprises and hidden details that immerse them in the world of Batman like never before.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences to bring Batman to life in this one-of-a-kind immersive adventure,” said Lisa Paton, President and CEO of Immersive Gamebox.

Availability

The Batman game will be available at all Immersive Gamebox locations globally starting April 4, 2025, with bookings opening today. To secure your spot, visit www.ImmersiveGamebox.com .

About Immersive Gamebox

Immersive Gamebox (IGB) is revolutionizing the world of immersive entertainment through its cutting-edge group gaming experiences. Featuring state-of-the-art Gameboxes equipped with 3D motion tracking, projection mapping, and touch-sensitive walls, IGB offers multiplayer games that allow players to step inside the action. With over 30 locations globally, IGB continues to expand its portfolio of immersive games, partnering with leading brands and studios to create unforgettable experiences. When it comes to fun and games, Immersive Gamebox is in a league of their own with over 50,000, 5-Star Google and Tripadvisor reviews putting them in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

