ZERO LATENCY CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF WORLD-LEADING VR WITH OVER 5 MILLION PLAYS, 30 COUNTRIES, AND ONE EPIC PARTY

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zero Latency VR , the undisputed leader in free-roam virtual reality, is officially turning ten. From a single warehouse in the back streets of Melbourne, Australia, to premium spaces and cutting-edge technology on every continent, Zero Latency is throwing the ultimate global celebration with an extraordinary offer for customers around the world.

What began in 2015 with a headset and an audacious vision has become a worldwide phenomenon in free-roam VR. In ten short years, Zero Latency has redefined what it means to have social, immersive experiences, delivering over 5 million thrilling, mind-bending VR experiences and growing to 120+ fully operational venues, with more than 150 venues open or in deployment across 30 countries.

“Our players are the reason we’ve hit this incredible milestone,” said Tim Ruse, CEO of Zero Latency. “From battling zombies to navigating alien worlds, every adventure has been driven by our passion for redefining reality. We always knew that wireless, fully immersive experiences were the future. The feeling of exploring fantastical worlds as if they’re real life is just so thrilling. We were determined to build the system and prove that it was possible, and through a lot of grit, ingenuity, and a stellar global team, we’ve connected people in some truly memorable ways. There’s still so much more to be excited about in the years to come.”

To celebrate, Zero Latency is launching a limited-time global birthday deal:

20% OFF all VR experiences and gift vouchers from June 13 to 30, using the code: BIRTHDAY20

Whether you’re deep in the far reaches of Space Marine VR: Defenders of Avarax, finding the cure for a zombie Outbreak with friends, or battling through the chaotic pirate-infested islands of Far Cry VR, there’s never been a better time to jump in.

Millions of players have awakened their inner leaders, explorers, survivors, competitors, and strategists in the most immersive, pulse-pounding, untethered VR adventures ever created. Over 10 years of screaming, laughing, and becoming a hero have resulted in over 460 million zombies slayed.

So gear up, assemble your squad, and join the birthday bash that spans the globe.

Book now at https://booking.zerolatencyvr.com/ and be part of the next million plays.

Zero Latency VR is the global pioneer in immersive entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in location-based experiences. As the largest free-roam VR network on the planet, with 120+ cutting-edge venues across 30 countries, Zero Latency is where thrill-seekers come to live out their wildest fantasies.

