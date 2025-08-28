…More Than You Can Imagine: The Wizard of Oz at Sphere Tickets on Sale Now at thesphere.com

Sphere Unveils Outdoor Activation Featuring The Wicked Witch Of The East’s Legs and Her 22-Foot-Tall Ruby Slippers

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) announced today that tickets are now on sale for The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, a fully immersive experience that will make you feel like you have stepped inside The Wizard of Oz through the use of all of Sphere’s technologies. Presented in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, Google, and Magnopus, The Wizard of Oz at Sphere will open at Sphere in Las Vegas on August 28 as part of The Sphere Experience, Sphere’s signature content category. Tickets are on sale now at thesphere.com.





The Wizard of Oz at Sphere will transport audiences, making them feel like they are traveling down the yellow brick road alongside Dorothy and her friends on an adventure in Oz to get to the Emerald City. The original film, shot for a 4:3 movie screen in the 1930s, will now fill Sphere’s 160,000 sq. ft. interior display plane, which wraps up, over and around the audience to create a fully immersive visual environment. The Wizard of Oz at Sphere will utilize the venue’s haptic seats, environmental effects and custom scents to make you feel like you are part of the movie and have landed in Kansas and Oz. The film’s original songs have also been remastered and their orchestrations re-recorded to take on new clarity via Sphere Immersive Sound’s 167,000 speakers.

In a celebration that matches the size and scale of The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, Sphere today unveiled an installation where the venue has landed on the Wicked Witch of the East. Her 50-foot-long legs, complete with 22-foot-tall ruby slippers, are complemented by a display on the venue’s Exosphere featuring the scene where Dorothy’s farmhouse falls out of a twister and onto the witch. The legs are on view to the general public outside Sphere now, with daily times listed on thesphere.com.

Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sphere Entertainment said, “If you’ve ever wondered if Oz actually exists – it does inside Sphere. The Wizard of Oz at Sphere will put on full display what Sphere is capable of as an experiential medium. Audiences will feel like they are part of the adventure as they experience the film in a way they never have before.”

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group’s Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said, “The Wizard of Oz remains one of the most beloved movies in cinema, with countless generations continuing to discover the film since its debut more than eight decades ago. A technical marvel of its time, the film pushed the boundaries of filmmaking to bring audiences an experience unlike anything they had seen before. With The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, audiences will have the chance to see the film adapted into an entirely new and groundbreaking medium that celebrates the wonder and glory of its Technicolor roots.

Ben Grossmann, CEO of Magnopus said, “Our guiding principle in The Wizard of Oz at Sphere is not just to leave the audience with a sense of wonder and delight from meeting the characters in a new way, but to leave them with the feeling that they were there with them. This project brings together some of the greatest film historians, artists, and technologists to do what’s never been possible before, putting the audience inside the world of the film and giving them a whole new level of experience and adventure.”

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud said, “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere is a first-of-its-kind experience, that Google’s cutting-edge technologies is helping make possible. Sphere is pushing the boundaries and providing a new generation of audiences with an exciting way to experience a classic film and a treasured piece of American history.”

To create this experience, Sphere Studios, the immersive content studio dedicated to developing experiences for Sphere, built a team of over a thousand artists, technologists and researchers to leverage Sphere’s technologies. Using the film and key pieces of source material, including schematics, set plans and scores, the approximately 75-minute film experience will maintain the integrity of the original while bringing it to life in an immersive environment – creating an opportunity for fans of all ages to form new connections with The Wizard of Oz.

The creative team includes Academy Award and Emmy-nominated producer Jane Rosenthal (The Irishman); Academy Award-winning visual effects specialist Ben Grossmann (Hugo); Academy Award-winning editor Jennifer Lame (Oppenheimer); and Creative Director Zack Winokur (Little Island).

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere opens August 28, 2025, with multiple showtimes daily. Tickets start at $104 and are on sale now at thesphere.com. For groups of nine or more, please contact 725-258-7775 or groups@sphere.vegas. For suites, please contact 725-258-6743 or suites@sphere.vegas. Hotel packages are available for a limited time exclusively through The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the resort connected to Sphere. For more information, visit venetianlasvegas.com or call 866-682-6155.

