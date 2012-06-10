RayNeo X3 Pro: Revolutionizing AR at AWE 2025

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2025, RayNeo is poised to enthrall attendees with its latest innovation, the X3 Pro AR glasses. These full-color MicroLED waveguide AR glasses have achieved comprehensive breakthroughs across multiple key areas, including display quality, artificial intelligence capabilities, scenario-based applications, human–computer interaction, spatial sensing, and lightweight design. They are poised to set a new industry benchmark for consumer-grade full-color AR glasses.

The optical advancements of the X3 Pro are the result of a collaboration with Applied Materials, Inc. By integrating Applied Materials’ etched waveguides with RayNeo’s self-developed world’s smallest Micro-LED light engine, the glasses deliver a cinematic-quality 43-inch, 16.7M-color 3D display.

Remarkably, this powerful visual experience is packed into an ultra-lightweight design weighing just 76 grams. The X3 Pro features an aerospace-grade magnesium alloy frame and titanium alloy hinge, combining high strength with durability while maintaining exceptional portability.

Powered by the first-generation Qualcomm® AR1 platform, the X3 Pro outperforms traditional prescription glasses in both functionality and comfort. Its innovative material selection and compact form factor make it one of the world’s lightest full-color AR glasses, offering users a truly immersive yet burden-free experience.

In addition to significant hardware performance improvements, the application ecosystem of the RayNeo X3 Pro has also undergone a comprehensive evolution. The newly equipped RayNeoOS 2.0 system integrates a variety of practical functions, including AI translation, spatial navigation, AI recording, call transcription, and first-person photography and video recording. This offers users a smarter and more convenient experience.

On the interaction front, the RayNeo X3 Pro offers multiple intuitive control methods, including smartwatch input, five-way temple navigation, voice control, and smartphone linkage. These significantly boost operational efficiency. Features such as AR real-world navigation, speech-to-text transcription for calls, and spatial lyrics further propel full-color AR glasses from the lab into everyday life. For the first time, the X3 Pro has achieved Apple Watch control and supports a combination of various interaction methods, such as temple five-dimensional navigation, voice, and mobile phone linkage. This greatly improves interaction efficiency.

In terms of AI capabilities, the X3 Pro features a custom large-scale multimodal AI model for intuitive “Live AI” interactions. It can identify objects like buildings and books in real time using its dual-camera system, and offers instant translation. Acting as an “all-purpose intelligent guide,” it simplifies cross-border travel and communication. RayNeo’s new AI Agent App Store, with agents like DeepSeek and English tutoring, further integrates AI into daily life.

In terms of spatial perception, the RayNeo X3 Pro is equipped with the RayNeo Imaging Plus system, which can control spatial positioning errors within 5%. This enables the glasses to have a widely applicable spatial recognition capability. In terms of AI capabilities, the RayNeo X3 Pro has also taken a crucial step forward. The product is equipped with a first-person multimodal large model exclusively customized by Tongyi, becoming one of the first AR glasses in the world to support visual Live AI interaction. Whether walking, dining, or conversing, users can ask questions at any time and receive instant intelligent feedback.

Experience the Future of AR at AWE 2025

RayNeo invites industry professionals and enthusiasts to experience the groundbreaking capabilities of the X3 Pro AR glasses. Join us at Qualcomm Technologies, Booth 209, 203C, at the Long Beach Convention Center in California, from June 10th-12th. Witness firsthand how the X3 Pro is redefining the boundaries of augmented reality and transforming everyday interactions.

About RayNeo

RayNeo is a leading brand in the AR space, dedicated to redefining augmented reality through groundbreaking technology and wearable innovation. Initially incubated within TCL, RayNeo develops AR glasses that seamlessly integrate into everyday life, delivering immersive and intuitive experiences. By combining cutting-edge design with advanced technologies, RayNeo empowers users to explore and interact with the digital world like never before. Committed to shaping the future of AR, RayNeo drives innovation through collaboration and a user-first approach. For more information about RayNeo and its innovative AR technology, visit www.rayneo.com.

