ZEISS Introduces Panoptes 65 Cinema Lenses at Cine Gear Expo LA

First Hands-On Opportunity at Universal Studios Lot, June 5-6

Oberkochen, Germany, May 27, 2026 – ZEISS is launching their new Panoptes 65 primes at Cine Gear Expo in Los Angeles, on June 5, 2026. For the first time, show attendees can get hands-on with these new lenses. Designed for the 65mm format, this comprehensive set of ten primes represents the ZEISS definitive commitment to large-format cinematography.

The Panoptes 65 brings a rich history of optical expertise in cinema to the 65mm format. Geared towards a diverse range of productions, these lenses carry the hallmarks cinematographers have long trusted and come to expect from ZEISS— combined with a carefully balanced aesthetic for the 65mm format: natural colors, forgiving skin textures, gentle focus fall-off and a silky bokeh.

“The Panoptes 65 introduction is an example of the ZEISS commitment to the future of large format filmmaking: a complete, cohesive set of lenses built to perform at every stage of production, from set to post,” asserts Jeanfre Fachon, Senior Product Manager Cinema at ZEISS.

Consistency, lens data and coverage

Ready to interface with today’s filmmaking landscape, the new ZEISS Panoptes 65 lenses are engineered to display consistent rendering that holds up under the scrutiny of VFX pipelines and compositing workflows. Off the shelf, they offer full lens data support with eXtended Data (XD) and integration into the ZEISS CinCraft ecosystem for camera tracking, virtual production and visual effects workflows.

The Panoptes 65 line comprises ten focal lengths — 25mm, 35mm, 40mm, 45mm, 55mm, 70mm, 90mm, 110mm, 135mm, and 180mm — all featuring a uniform T-stop of T2.2. With the best of ZEISS ergonomics, these primes feature dual scales (metric and imperial) and consistent placement of focus and iris rings across the set.

Complete with LPL mount, Panoptes 65 cover an image circle of 59.9mm for optimum compatibility with existing large format cameras including the Arri Alexa 265, Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65, Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55 and those to come.

Availability

ZEISS Panoptes 65s are available to order now. Deliveries of the 35mm through 135mm focal lengths are scheduled to begin late summer 2026, with the 25mm and 180mm slated for 2027. The lenses are available as a set or individually from authorized ZEISS Cinema dealers. To find out more, please visit: zeiss.com/panoptes65

ZEISS Cinematography

ZEISS high-end cinematography lenses have been advancing the film industry for more than 80 years and have received numerous honors, including three Scientific and Engineering Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Today, filmmakers around the world choose ZEISS lenses for their productions.

The ZEISS cine lens portfolio includes the Panoptes 65 for the 65 mm cine format, the characterful Aatma lenses, the Nano Prime family for mirrorless full-frame cameras, the Compact Prime CP.3 and CP.3 XD lenses, and the Supreme family of lenses including the Supreme Prime, Supreme Prime Radiance, and Supreme Zoom Radiance. The ZEISS CinCraft ecosystem offers lens data-related services and products for visual effects and virtual production, including CinCraft LensCore for physically based compositing, CinCraft Scenario for real-time camera tracking and CinCraft Mapper for frame-accurate lens distortion and shading data.

Headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany, ZEISS Cinematography is represented worldwide, including locations in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.