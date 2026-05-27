ACT Entertainment Introduces Green Hippo Estuary Series at InfoComm 2026

LAS VEGAS, MAY 27, 2026 — Green Hippo, an ACT Entertainment brand, will pull back the curtain on the Estuary Series, a next-generation media control platform engineered for the scale, speed and creative ambition of today’s most demanding live productions, at InfoComm 2026 (Booth N6813).

Built on the proven CALICO video processing architecture from sister brand tvONE and refined for the unforgiving realities of showtime, Estuary delivers ultra-smooth, multi-layered switching across massive LED canvases — with one-frame, end-to-end latency; 10-bit/HDR processing; and up to 256 layers of real-time visual control. This is the infrastructure that disappears into the performance and lets the art breathe.

Designed for concerts, touring, broadcast, immersive environments and large-scale installations, Estuary gives operators command over expansive visual systems without the sprawl. The platform supports four canvases up to 64,000 × 64,000 pixels, seamless transitions and a fully open control ecosystem, including DMX/sACN, HippoNet, Companion and REST API. Whether it’s anchoring a lighting workflow or running as the central media hub of a full production, Estuary unifies the entire visual stack under one roof.

“Estuary is the missing link,” says Bob Bonniol, Chief Innovation Officer at ACT Entertainment. “It marries the power and flexibility of a world-class pixel canvas controller with the control workflow that lighting designers already know and love — the MA Lighting grandMA3 console. For the first time, the lighting operations and the media operations can live in the same language. That changes everything.”

The Estuary Series launches with three purpose-built models. The MC1 is a deceptively powerful yet elegantly contained, compact 1RU controller sized for studios, corporate environments and simulation spaces. The MC2 is a touring-grade 2RU system with modular I/O, engineered for concerts, keynotes and immersive installations that live on the road. At the summit, is the MC4, Green Hippo’s arena-scale flagship, with up to 256 layers, sub-frame latency and the raw horsepower to drive the world’s largest productions without breaking a sweat. All three models support high-bandwidth HDMI and SDI modules, advanced IP workflows and the complete Estuary feature set.

At InfoComm 2026, attendees will see Estuary live and discover what it looks like when a platform is finally built to keep pace with the people using it.