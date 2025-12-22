zactrack PRO Powers Creative Precision for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® The Greatest Show On Earth®

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® The Greatest Show On Earth® is leveraging cutting-edge technology, including the zactrack PRO automated follow system, grandMA3 lighting consoles, and MDG theONE atmospheric generators to power its 148th Edition, now touring North America. This marks the first deployment of zactrack by ACT Entertainment, the exclusive North American distributor of zactrack, MA Lighting, and MDG technologies.

The reimagined production blends high-energy music, immersive visuals, and next-generation technology with extraordinary human talent, bringing audiences closer to the action than ever before. From aerialists soaring overhead to performers moving seamlessly through the crowd, every moment is designed to create The Greatest Party On Earth for today’s families.

To support the scale and movement of the production, the tour implemented advanced performer tracking across the entire arena, eliminating traditional follow spots while enhancing creative flexibility and consistency.

“Given the size and complexity of the show, we needed a system that could track performers across the arena floor, in the air, and even within the audience,” said Chris Lamb, Senior Director of Lighting & Sound for Feld Entertainment. “At any given moment, we’re tracking 20–30 performers across multiple planes, all while operating on tight load-in schedules. zactrack gave us the power and efficiency to make that possible.”

The production utilizes a zactrack PRO system with 24 anchors and 90 trackers, with performers wearing multiple trackers depending on their role. The system enables seamless integration into costumes—critical for acts like aerialists and contortionists—while supporting dynamic, in-the-round performance environments.

“zactrack has completely changed how we approach lighting,” Lamb added. “Because it’s fully integrated into the console, it streamlines programming and allows us to adapt quickly in a live environment.”

The tour also relies on two grandMA3 lighting consoles (main and backup), along with I/O nodes and processing units to control lighting and select set elements with precision.

“What makes this show unique is the scale and constant movement,” said Brian Vaughan, designer at BLKBX Productions. “The performance space is always evolving, so precision is critical—not just creatively, but for performer safety. grandMA3 gives us the reliability and control we need to execute flawlessly every time.”

Vaughan added, “We use the Phaser engine to create movement across X, Y, and Z axes, allowing lighting to match performers moving in every direction. The system is incredibly flexible and adapts easily as the show evolves on the road.”

Atmosphere also plays a key role in the production, with MDG theONE generators delivering consistent, high-quality haze that enhances the visual experience without distracting from the performance.

“In arenas of this size, atmosphere is essential,” Vaughan said. “MDG theONE allows us to create a smooth, even environment that elevates the overall look of the show.”Ryan Hindinger, Marketing Manager, Lighting at ACT Entertainment, added, “ACT has a long-standing relationship with Feld, and we understand the level of performance required for a production like this. The creative and technical demands of The Greatest Show On Earth are incredibly unique, and we’re proud to support a show that continues to evolve for new