Neutrik Group Americas Launches NEUTRIK TRUE1 DATA Connector Series at NAB 2026

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 7, 2026 – Neutrik Group Americas, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG including the NEUTRIK®, REAN®, and CONTRIK® brands and the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional AVL connectivity solutions, unveils the NEUTRIK TRUE1 DATA Connector Series at NAB 2026 (Booth C4735). Built to support today’s high performance data standards, the new independent, robust data connector platform includes mediaCON TRUE1, etherCON TRUE1 and opticalCON TRUE1.

As IP-based signal distribution, higher data rates and hybrid production workflows become the norm, infrastructure reliability is more critical than ever. The TRUE1 DATA Connector Series answers this need with a mechanically rugged, standardized platform. Purpose-built for both fixed installations and mobile production applications, this series delivers secure, high-speed connectivity in environments where durability, ease of integration and operational reliability are essential.

At the core of the TRUE1 DATA Connector series is a unified mechanical platform that integrates three leading media types into one consistent architecture: mediaCON TRUE1 with USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1×1, 5 Gbps) and USB Power Delivery 3.0 up to 100W; etherCON TRUE1 featuring RJ45 with CAT6A performance supporting 10 Gigabit Ethernet; and opticalCON TRUE1 offering two-channel fiber optic connectivity available in both multimode and singlemode versions.

By combining these standards into a single mechanical platform, NEUTRIK ensures consistent handling, streamlined system design and simplified integration across multiple connectivity formats. This shared architecture allows engineers and system designers to standardize panel layouts and workflows while supporting a wide range of signal types, from high-speed data to fiber transmission.

Designed with real-world production conditions in mind, the TRUE1 DATA Connector Series is engineered for applications where mechanical stress, environmental exposure and frequent mating cycles are part of daily operation. Some of its key features include ingress protection up to IP65 / IP66 / IP67 (in mated and locked condition), 1440 hours of salt spray corrosion resistance, UV-resistant certified materials and an airtight design for RJ45 and USB-C connections. These functional elements make the TRUE1 DATA Connector Series ideally suited for outdoor productions, OB vans, remote broadcast operations, rental staging, touring and temporary indoor or outdoor installations.

The robust construction also supports long service life in high-cycle environments, helping reduce maintenance requirements and downtime in mission-critical systems.

In addition to mechanical durability, user-friendliness was a primary focus in the development of the TRUE1 DATA Connector Series. The implemented usability features include a locking cable connector enabling one-hand operation, color-coding options for fast identification, minimal integration space requirements, replaceable and customizable sealing caps and easy chassis integration via standardized D-Size format.

The TRUE1 DATA Connector Series combines modern data standards with a ruggedized platform concept, delivering reliable performance in applications where signal continuity cannot be compromised. By unifying USB-C, RJ45 and fiber connectivity within a single, weather-resistant mechanical ecosystem, NEUTRIK provides a scalable foundation for next-generation production environments.

The TRUE1 DATA Connector Series will be available beginning June 2026.