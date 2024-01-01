Announcing the BenGlassLaw Referee and Umpire Leadership Spring 2026 Scholarship

Submit your application by June 15, 2026, for a chance to win $2,500.

Ben Glass has spent more than 51 years working with youth and high school sports teams. Through his experience as a referee, he’s come to understand how youth sports can shape young people’s perceptions of themselves and their communities. That’s why he created the BenGlassLaw Referee and Umpire Leadership Scholarship in Fall 2025.

The BenGlassLaw Referee and Umpire Leadership Spring 2026 Scholarship promises $2,500 to a student who has learned to lead thanks to their referee and umpire experience.

Students interested in applying for the BenGlassLaw Referee and Umpire Leadership Spring 2026 Scholarship must write essays between 500 and 750 words in length, going into detail about their experience. Their essays must specifically answer the following prompt:

“How has being a youth sports official helped shape you into a leader, and how will those leadership skills guide you in the future?”

Glass and the scholarship selection committee specifically want students to highlight what sports they’ve officiated, what moments they’ve demonstrated leadership in, and how they plan to carry their experience with them as they grow. The team also wants applicants to offer advice to younger referees and umpires.

These essays should reflect a student’s unique perspectives. The use of AI to generate an essay will see a student’s application rejected outright.

Students have until June 15, 2026, to complete their essays and submit them for consideration. The scholarship selection committee with BenGlassLaw reserves up to three months to select a winner after the deadline passes.

We wish all of our 2026 applicants the best of luck and look forward to uplifting an outstanding student referee in the near future.

About Ben Glass

Ben Glass is more than a lawyer and business coach. He’s also spent over 51 years refereeing youth and high school soccer. Officiating around 50 games a year, Ben stays close to the sport that’s shaped his views on leadership, responsibility, and handling pressure.

Passionate about guiding the next generation, he mentors young referees and even wrote YOU, A Teenage Soccer Referee to offer practical advice from his decades on the field. Now, he’s proud to support them further with a scholarship opportunity.

About BenGlassLaw

BenGlassLaw is a Northern Virginia-based law firm dedicated to helping people stand up to powerful insurance companies.

With decades of experience in personal injury, auto accident, and long-term disability claims, the team fights to secure fair compensation and guide clients through complex legal processes. At BenGlassLaw, lawyers are committed to protecting clients’ rights and helping them move forward with confidence.

Injured in an accident? Disability Claim Denied? Reach out to BenGlassLaw today to learn how the team can help.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lauren Hill / Marketing Director

(703) 584-7277

lhill@benglasslaw.com

SOURCE: BenGlassLaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire