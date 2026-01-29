Yunu Extends from Site Imaging Standard to Central Review Workflow Leader

New Imaging Automation Delivers a Modern Framework for Central Review & Site Collaboration

As the clinical research industry looks toward SCOPE 2026, one reality remains clear: imaging has become increasingly essential to trial science, yet the operational models supporting it are reaching a breaking point. For years, clinical trial imaging has relied on fragmented systems, manual processes, and service-laden workarounds that no longer align with the quality, speed, and transparency requirements of sponsors.

Yunu is changing that equation. Built as a fit-for-purpose trial imaging platform, Yunu offers a tech-forward alternative that dramatically reduces project management work, eliminates delays, and accelerates the radiology reading process while keeping everyone connected, efficient, and informed.

From Fragmented Site-Central Practices to a Unified Standard

As the market share leader across NCI Comprehensive Cancer Centers, Yunu’s rapid adoption has reshaped how imaging is performed and managed at scale. What began as a solution trusted by sites is now becoming a strategic platform for sponsors, who are increasingly adopting Yunu to bring greater rigor, confidence, and consistency into central review workflows. By embedding sponsor-specific requirements directly into workflow logic, Yunu’s latest release brings the same efficient experience sites already rely on into the heart of trial imaging oversight.

The result is a single, shared environment where sites and sponsors operate with aligned standards, controlled visibility, and consistent execution, while reducing layers of coordination, dependency, and overhead. Yunu transforms trial imaging from a series of handoffs into a unified, end-to-end experience.

“Clinical trial imaging is breaking under the load of a combination of people, manual processes, and patchwork systems that hold it together,” said Jeff Sorenson, Chief Executive Officer at Yunu. “Sponsors now recognize that the solution is not more outsourcing, but a thoughtful technology framework designed to carry more of the scientific and operational weight for them.”

About Yunu

Yunu is a clinical imaging data platform transforming how life sciences organizations manage, share, and analyze imaging data for clinical trials. Designed to meet the highest standards of compliance and collaboration, Yunu enables faster, cleaner, and more transparent imaging workflows from site to submission across a growing global community using Yunu every day. For more information, visit yunu.io and Request a Demo .

