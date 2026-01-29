What Happens When Coffee Waste Becomes Fabric?

Three cups of coffee and five plastic bottles become a new thread

Every day, coffee fuels routines around the world. What most people do not think about is what happens after the last sip. Used coffee grounds are typically thrown away, even though they still hold untapped potential.

CoffeeThread began with a simple idea. What if that everyday waste could become something you actually want to wear? By turning used coffee grounds into coffee infused fiber and blending it with recycled materials, Elemental created a new approach to everyday apparel that feels soft, breathable, and naturally odor resistant without relying on heavy chemical treatments.

Elemental has long focused on rethinking everyday essentials through better materials and thoughtful design. After years of working with sustainable drinkware, the brand saw an opportunity to apply that same material driven mindset to apparel. CoffeeThread represents a natural extension of that philosophy, taking a familiar waste product and transforming it into something practical and wearable.

“Coffee has always been part of my daily ritual,” says the founder of Elemental. “With CoffeeThread, we wanted to extend that ritual beyond the cup and into pieces people can wear every day. It is about making thoughtful choices that still feel good.”

Rather than chasing trends, CoffeeThread focuses on practical essentials designed for daily life. The collection includes hats, polos, and comfortable sweats that fit seamlessly into everyday routines. Each piece is created with intention, balancing comfort, function, and responsible material choices.

CoffeeThread is designed for people who care about how things are made, but still want clothing that feels effortless to wear. The result is apparel that performs naturally, feels comfortable against the skin, and fits into modern daily life without compromise.

The launch of CoffeeThread marks the next chapter for Elemental, a brand known for rethinking everyday essentials through better materials and thoughtful design. With CoffeeThread, coffee goes beyond the cup and becomes part of what you wear every day.

CoffeeThread proves that everyday apparel can start with waste and end with intention.

About Elemental

Elemental designs everyday essentials with a focus on better materials, thoughtful design, and intentional use. From sustainable drinkware to CoffeeThread apparel, the brand is committed to rethinking how everyday products are made.

Learn more at liveelemental.com

