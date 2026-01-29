Copper Road Provides Corporate Update

Copper Road Resources Inc. (TSXV:CRD) (“Copper Road” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a corporate update on its recent activities.

As previously announced on December 8, 2025, the Company has entered into four separate option agreements (the “Option Agreements“) to acquire options to earn a 100% interest in 174 mining cell claims and 13 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 10,232 hectares, located in northeastern Ontario (the “Ben Nevis Project“). The Company has made initial aggregate milestone payments of $37,500 and 2,250,000 common shares in connection with the acquisition of the Ben Nevis Project with the below payments remaining:

Cash ($) Shares Year 11 65,000 750,000 Year 22 120,000 1,450,000 Year 33 200,000 2,750,000 Certain other events 2,000,000 Total 385,000 6,950,000

$25,000 of the cash balance may be payable in shares at the option of the optionor at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. The number of shares issuable pursuant to such settlement is reflected in the total number of shares. $50,000 of the cash balance may be payable in shares at the option of the optionor at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. The number of shares issuable pursuant to such settlement is reflected in the total number of shares. $100,000 of the cash balance may be payable in shares at the option of the optionor at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. The number of shares issuable pursuant to such settlement is reflected in the total number of shares.

The Company expects to fund exploration on the Ben Nevis Project with the proceeds from its recently completed financing whereby the Company issued an aggregate total of 8,747,500 common share units and 16,033,333 flow-through units for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,084,900. The press release of the Company dated December 31, 2025 disclosed the issuance of 3,380,889 flow-through units where such number should have been 3,380,886 flow-through units.

Additionally, the press release of the Company dated December 8, 2025 announced the grant of 1,000,000 stock options to consultants expiring 5 years from the date of grant. The correct number of stock options granted to consultants on December 8, 2025 was 2,000,000 options with each stock option exercisable for a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share for a two year term. Half of the stock options have vested with the vesting of the other half of the stock options subject to the Company reaching certain exploration milestones. The consultants engaged by the Company will not be performing “Investor Relation Activities” (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) and the Company confirms that as of the date of this news release it has not engaged any consultants to perform Investor Relation Activities on its behalf. Any and all prior agreements entered into by the Company in respect of Investor Relations Activities have been terminated and are no longer in effect.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Copper Road. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Copper Road Resource’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Copper Road Resources or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Copper Road Resources, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans and statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company’s recently completed financing. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure or inability to complete the Offering on disclosed terms or at all, regulatory approval processes, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Copper Road Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

