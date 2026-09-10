Yoto unveils its biggest hardware update yet

The new Yoto Player 4th Gen and Yoto Mini 4th Gen bring shortcuts to personalised playlists, smoother routine support and a fresh new look to family life

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2026 /CNW/ — Yoto is unveiling its biggest ever hardware update to its award-winning audio players for kids. The new Yoto Player 4th Gen and Yoto Mini 4th Gen bring a host of updates that build on everything families already love, with more storage, a faster processor and a brand-new design.

New features include:

A new Green Button – giving kids instant, cardless access to their favourite audio and personalised playlists from their library once an adult sets up on the free App

Smoother routines – further helping families build Yoto into their morning and bedtime rhythms

A fresh new look – with redesigned hardware and a more robust, adventure-ready Yoto Mini

Their personal playlist

The Green Button gives kids a new way to jump straight into up to 20 of their favourite audio titles for day and night. Once set up in the Yoto App, kids can twist, press and play their favourite titles without having to insert a Yoto Card. Playlists can be created by adults on the Yoto App with their favourite titles and free content from their library. Then the audio is ready on the Yoto Player 4th Gen and Yoto Mini 4th Gen without always needing a Yoto Card to hand. And it’s not just for favourite physical cards – the Green Button can also be configured as a shortcut to digital-only cards and free bonus audio that is available on the App, from soundscapes to toothbrush timers.

As families’ Yoto libraries grew, so did the need for a quicker way for children to find their favourites. Listening to community feedback, Yoto designed the update around one simple idea: making best-loved content easier for kids to access independently, wherever they are – at home, at their grandparents’ house or further afield.

Families can get started with the Green Button right away, with a free 5 Minute Stories From Around the World digital Yoto Card included with the Yoto Player 4th Gen and a free Journey Jams digital card included with the Yoto Mini 4th Gen. The digital cards will be waiting for grownups in their Yoto App after set-up, ready to be added to the Green Button playlist. A free Make Your Own Card and stickers are also included in the box with both players which can be linked to the digital cards via the App or player.

Built for the rhythm of family life

Create a routine that’s as unique as your family with the Yoto Player 4th Gen. With the new Green Button you can create bespoke playlists for mornings and evenings. For mornings, a playlist could bring together the award-winning Yoto Daily podcast, a toothbrush timer or some fascinating facts from the BrainBots. At bedtime, families might choose lullabies, white noise, Yoto Sleep Radio or a soothing story.

The all-new night light panel on the Yoto Player 4th Gen can also provide bedtime and Ok-to-Wake cues for your child. Choose from seven colours to create a calming bedtime environment or signal when it’s time to get up. Future free software updates will also introduce dynamic lighting that creates visual effects to complement what children are listening to.

Faster, tougher and ready for adventure

The Yoto Player 4th Gen is faster, tougher and better than ever – and it has a fresh new look.

A new processor, boosted memory, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 6.1 keep everything quick, connected and easy to use. Both the Yoto Player 4th Gen and Yoto Mini 4th Gen have also been upgraded to hold 64GB of storage – enough for up to 1,000 hours of audio.

Designed for adventures at home and away, the Yoto Mini 4th Gen is IP67 puddle-proof, with a splash- and dust-resistant design built to withstand the rough and tumble of everyday family life.

New-look accessories

Every audio adventurer needs to be prepared, so Yoto’s accessories have also been given the 4th Gen treatment. The updated silicone Adventure Jackets keep the Yoto 4th Gen players snug and carry-ready, with four new vibrant colourways and an all-new wrist lanyard included with the Yoto Mini 4th Gen version. The refreshed Yoto Travel Case now fits both generations of Yoto Mini, with the same space for over-ear headphones and up to 30 Yoto Cards so kids are all set for adventure. Whether it’s the back seat of a long car journey, a stay at the grandparents’ or just out and about, everything children need is packed and ready to go.

Quote from Ben Drury, CEO and co-founder

“We’ve always wanted Yoto to get better with time. We listen to families, we watch how kids use Yoto, and we ask ourselves what could make the experience more joyful, useful and independent. That’s what led us to 4th Gen. We wanted kids to be able to get to the audio they love more easily, for Yoto to work even better around the rhythms of family life, and for the hardware itself to be faster, more reliable and tougher. We don’t want to change the core of what Yoto is – 4th Gen is about making the Yoto experience even better for families as the way they use it evolves.”

Pricing and availability

The Yoto Player 4th Gen will be retailing at $179.99 and the Yoto Mini 4th Gen at $134.99, both available at Yotoplay.com and with the Yoto Mini 4th Gen also available on Amazon.

The Yoto Mini 4th Gen and Yoto Player 4th Gen will be available for pre-order from 10 September 2026.

Yoto Mini 4th Gen estimated dispatch date: 30th September 2026

Yoto Player 4th Gen estimated dispatch date: 15th October 2026

About the Yoto Player 4th Gen

A kids’ audio player built for modern family life. The Yoto Player 4th Gen includes:

Sharp, rich stereo sound

Green Button gives access to customisable, pre-loaded playlists of up to 20 titles for both day and night

New full panel night light

Personalise your playlists around your family’s routine

USB-C and wireless charging

64GB of storage for over 1,000 hours of offline listening

Bluetooth 6.1 headphone connectivity, upgraded pixel display and speedy set up

Key data:

Bluetooth: 6.1

WiFi: 6

Storage: 64GB

Light: Enhanced night light LED panel

Charging: USB-C and wireless with Yoto wireless charging dock

Headphone jack port: Yes

Replaceable battery: Yes, with plans for a battery replacement kit to be available in 2027

Up to 14 hours battery life

About the Yoto Mini 4th Gen

A pocket-sized audio player designed to soundtrack childhoods, wherever it takes them:

Green Button gives access to customisable, pre-loaded playlists of up to 20 titles for both day and night

WiFi 6 for super speedy downloading – never get caught without your favourite title

64GB of storage for over 1,000 hours of offline listening

Personalise your playlists around your family’s routine

Bluetooth 6.1 headphone connectivity for reliable, wireless audio

IP67 splash and dust resistant designed to withstand adventures at home and away

Speedy, simple set up

Key data:

Bluetooth: 6.1

WiFi: 6

Storage: 64GB

Light: No

Charging: USB-C

Headphone jack port: Yes

Up to 12 hours battery life

About Yoto

Yoto is an interactive audio platform designed for screen-free listening that kids control. The company was founded by Ben Drury and Filip Denker, two dads who wanted to create a better way for their children to enjoy audio without needing to use tech built for an adult. Child-first by design, Yoto Players have always been designed for agency without addiction so children could discover, imagine and learn on a device that was built for them.

Since launching on Kickstarter in 2017, Yoto has grown into a global brand loved by families around the world. The launch of the Yoto Player 4th Gen and Yoto Mini 4th Gen in 2026 marked a new chapter in that story: after years of learning from how families actually use their players, from the podcast tune-in every morning, to the last Yoto story at night, the new hardware is faster, tougher and better than ever before, built around the rhythms of real family life.

Yoto has won multiple prestigious awards over the years, including the King’s Award for Enterprise in 2025, the FT1000 Europe’s Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2026, a D&AD Pencil for outstanding design, and was named one of TIME magazine’s Best Inventions in 2020. The Yoto Mini 4th Gen sits in the Henry Ford Museum of Innovation collection alongside the original iPhone thanks to its IDEA Gold award in 2026.

The content library spans over one thousand titles from publishers, labels and top creators including Universal Music Group, Penguin Random House, Roald Dahl Story Company, the BBC and Mattel alongside Yoto’s own award-winning Yoto Originals, bringing the world’s best stories, music, activities and podcasts to children of all ages in English, French and Spanish. Available globally, Yoto is creating a world-class audio experience that grows with children and sits at the heart of everyday family life.

SOURCE Yoto