iQIYI Advances Professional AI Filmmaking with Launch of Global AI Creator Challenge Powered by NadouPro and Alibaba’s Wan3.0

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On September 10, iQIYI, China’s leading online entertainment platform, launched the Global AI Creator Challenge, the first such contest on the international version of NadouPro, its AI platform built for professional film and television production. Themed “Make Ideas Unforgettable”, the challenge upgrades NadouPro’s creative toolset and partners with Alibaba’s Wan3.0 model to enable seamless, end-to-end AI-driven film production. The partnership ensures that creators have access to top-tier AI capabilities, supporting every stage of the creative process from initial ideas to finished films. By working with advanced models like Wan3.0, NadouPro is reinforcing its position as a global hub for AI-driven filmmaking, encouraging global creators to explore new possibilities in professional video production.

The NadouPro x Wan3.0 AI Challenge

The contest is designed to identify and reward high-potential creative talent using professional-grade AI tools. It has no limitations on subject matter. Creators are invited to submit AI video works of any form and explore new possibilities of AI filmmaking. Key details include:

Submission requirements: Entries must be original videos between 30 seconds and five minutes in length, with at least 60% of the content generated by the Wan3.0 model and 80% on the NadouPro platform. Global content is encouraged. To submit, participants ought to publish their work on social media platform X with the tags #NadouPro and #wan3, tagging @nadou_pro and @Alibaba_Wan.

Timeline and participation: Submissions are open from September 10 to September 23, 2026, followed by a judging period from September 24 to September 30.

Featured awards: The challenge recognizes 156 winners across three distinct categories, including 3 winners for Masterpiece Award, 3 for People’s Choice Award, and 150 for Active Participation Award.

Prize pool: A total prize pool of over USD 10,000 is available. Following the contest, NadouPro and Alibaba’s Wan3.0 will promote outstanding entries to increase their visibility among a larger audience.

Empowering Global Workflows with Leading Technology

NadouPro unites leading global models with proprietary capabilities to support creators through the entire creative journey – from script and assets to storyboarding and the finished film. The international version now supports multiple languages, including English, Korean, Thai and Arabic, serving creators in more than 20 countries and regions worldwide.

Concurrently with the contest, NadouPro is rolling out permanent creative updates to enhance the entire platform:

3D Directing Studio: Stage 3D models and cameras to refine movement and sequencing via a timeline. This creates a spatial plan to lock in complex choreography and composition before final generation.

720° Panoramas, Multi-Angle and Multi-Grid Generation: New image nodes for panoramas and multi-angle views enable one-click reference libraries, helping improve visual and character consistency across production.

Canvas Agent & Skills Library (Coming Soon): An upcoming agent will generate creative plans from a single prompt and automate node-linking once the plan is confirmed by the user, while drawing on a specialized library of skills for professional-level tasks.

The Wan3.0 model powers the contest with advanced realism and storytelling capabilities. Its Omni-Reference feature supports multi-modal inputs including images, video, audio clips, and documents. Separately, it can generate native single-shot videos of 30 seconds. The model supports pixel-level consistency for referenced assets while providing an immersive audio-visual experience with synchronized sound. Creators also benefit from precision video editing through both instruction- and reference-based tools for greater production efficiency.

From a single idea to a work that endures, NadouPro invites creators around the world to push the boundaries of what AI video can be. As a platform committed to advancing the future of AI filmmaking, iQIYI will continue to put professional-grade capabilities and possibilities in the hands of creators everywhere. Follow nadou.ai for the latest updates and details on how to join the challenge.

Contact:

iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com

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SOURCE iQIYI Inc.