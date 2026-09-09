Please Prep in CC: ACT Pixel Academy Autumn Courses PR

MAIDENHEAD, UK, SEPTEMBER 9, 2026 ― The ACT Entertainment tvONE and Green Hippo Pixel Academy has released its autumn course schedule, with hands-on training dates in September, October and November. Included among the available courses are “tvONE Advanced Video Wall Design and Configuration,” “Hippotizer MX Foundation: System Design and Core Operation;” and Green “Hippo Estuary MC Creative Control: Building and Running Live Visuals.”

“Technology is only as powerful as the people who know how to use it,” says Bob Bonniol, Chief Innovation Officer at ACT Entertainment. “These three training sessions take a holistic approach to education, moving from the fundamentals of design and configuration of sophisticated video and media servers to the hands-on operation of the technologies. Participants won’t simply learn features or follow a manual, they’ll discover how to think about the systems, solve real-world challenges and turn technical capabilities into creative outcomes. That combination of practical knowledge and creative exploration is essential for the next generation of AV professionals.”

tvONE Advanced Video Wall and Design Configuration

With sessions scheduled for September 16, October 14 and November 10, 2026, the “tvONE Advanced Video Wall and Design Configuration” course is a hands-on, one-day training program designed to help AV professionals confidently design, configure and deploy high-performance video wall systems. The course provides practical instruction on dvLED display fundamentals, CALICO PRO hardware architecture, CALICO Studio software, preset programming and layout design, as well as evaluating system architecture for performance and scalability. The course provides a two-year certificate and 3.5 CTS renewal units, and is geared toward AV system designers and integrators, LED display technicians and engineers, field deployment engineers and technical support professionals.

Registration for this event can be found here: https://tvone.com/training-support/events-webinars/tvone-advanced-video-wall-design-configuration-course

Hippotizer MX Foundation: System Design and Core Operation

Available on September 22, October 27 and November 18, 2026, Green Hippo’s “Hippotizer MX Foundation: System Design and Core Operation” course is a one-day, hands-on session that provides a practical foundation in specifying, configuring and operating the Hippotizer MX Series Media Server systems for live events, fixed installations and other AV applications. The course covers the platform’s core capabilities, project specifications, MX hardware and software configuration, essential workflow tools and the ways to troubleshoot common media server issues. The course is intended for system designers and operators; AV distributors and sales engineers; broadcast and studio technicians; installation and integration specialists; and technical pre-sales professionals.

Registration for this training can be found here: https://www.green-hippo.com/green-hippo-foundation-course-system-design-core-operation

Green Hippo Estuary MC Creative Control: Building and Running Live Visuals

Set to run on September 23, October 28 and November 17, 2026, the “Green Hippo Estuary MC Creative Control: Building and Running Live Visuals” one-day, hands-on training course focuses on the creative and operational capabilities of Estuary MC, Green Hippo’s next-generation media controller. Participants will learn how to structure cues, create layered visual tools, use real-time keying and adapt visual content to changing LED designs through guided workflows and practical exercises. Aimed at live event system designers and operators; AV distributors and sales engineers; broadcast and studio technicians; installation/integration specialists; and technical pre-sales professionals, the session is designed to build confidence in creating and controlling expressive, real-time visuals for live production and installation environments.