YA Group Acquires Encore Group, Enhancing Comprehensive Construction Consulting Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — YA Group (“YA”), a global leader in forensic consulting, engineering, and risk mitigation services, is proud to announce its partnership with Encore Group (“Encore”), a renowned scheduling services firm that specializes in construction scheduling, delay analysis, and dispute resolution. This strategic acquisition aims to broaden YAs service offerings and reinforce its commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions to clients in the construction industry.

YA Group, recognized for its comprehensive forensic engineering and consulting services, offers a wide array of solutions, including construction consulting, accident reconstruction, environmental services, and visualization and forensic animation. The integration of Encore’s specialized scheduling and delay analysis capabilities will augment YA’s existing services, providing clients with a more robust and integrated approach to project management and risk mitigation.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Encore to the YA team.” said Wade Bushman, CEO of YA. “Encore’s exceptional track record, superior client delivery and skilled professionals will be valuable additions to the YA offerings and team.”

“YA is the right partner for Encore’s next phase of growth.” said John Jackson, Senior Partner, Encore. “Their proven track record, strong clients relationships, and their outstanding culture made YA the clear choice for the Encore team.”

Clients of both YA and Encore can expect a seamless transition and continued excellence in service delivery. The combined expertise of both firms will ensure that clients receive comprehensive support throughout the lifecycle of their construction projects, from initial planning and scheduling to forensic analysis and dispute resolution.

YA Group is a global leader in strategic consulting, providing tailored solutions for complex and sophisticated projects. With a team of multidisciplinary experts, the company specializes in forensic consulting, engineering, risk mitigation, and related services. Originally founded over 25 years ago as a property damage consulting firm, YA has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Today, the company is home to more than 700 professionals committed to excellence, collaboration, and innovation.

Encore Group (encgrp.com) is a leading firm specializing in construction scheduling, delay analysis, and dispute resolution, offering comprehensive, end-to-end services, guiding projects from initiation to file closure. By leveraging advanced scheduling software such as Primavera P6, Powerproject, and ScheduleValidator, they ensure precise project planning and execution. Additionally, their tailored training programs help organizations enhance scheduling proficiency, equipping teams with the skills needed to optimize project timelines and efficiency.

