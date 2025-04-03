Lexar Wins iF DESIGN AWARDS for its Professional Workflow Dock and Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub

Two products earn recognition for exceptional execution of five criteria: idea, form, function, differentiation, and sustainability.

SAN JOSE, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is proud to announce that two of its professional products earned an iF DESIGN AWARD. Among the world’s most prestigious design competitions, typically about 11,000 entries are received. This year, 131 jurors from 23 countries selected the best and most outstanding designs, based on five criteria: idea, form, function, differentiation, and sustainability.

Built to exponentially accelerate your post-production process, the Lexar® Professional Workflow dock includes 6 bays that allow users to customize their setup with reader and SSD modules to precisely suit their needs. Thunderbolt 4 connectivity delivers amazing 40Gbps speed and supports 8K display on supported monitors. All six bays can work simultaneously to further maximize productivity, and a thoughtful design offers heat-dissipating, scratch-resistant aluminum housing, high-efficiency airflow channels, extra USB-C and USB-A ports, and a built-in fan to maintain maximum performance.

The ultimate setup to shoot seamless video from a mobile phone, the Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub is a revolutionary solution that lets customers use the SSD on its own for unmatched freedom and portability or with the hub to add peripherals like lighting, microphones, power banks, and more. Weighing a mere 13 grams but packing a capacity of 1TB-2TB, the powerful SSD delivers USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance of up to 1050MB/s read, 1000MB/s write* to shoot seamless ProRes 4K 60 fps video from your iPhone 15 Pro/Max or above and perform post-production processes right on the drive. Plus it is built to travel with an IP65 rating that signals it is dust- and water-resistant, and is drop-resistant up to 1m.**

“Lexar is consistently focused on innovating and providing our customers with new products that improve their lives, expedite their work, and enrich their activities,” said Lizette Lynch, Director of Marketing, North America.

The Lexar Professional Workflow dock is available for an MSRP of $599.99.

The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub is available for an MSRP of $349.99 (2TB) and $239.99 (1TB)

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it’s easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

*Speeds based on internal testing. Actual speed may vary depending on host device.

**The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD is rated IP65 and 1-meter anti-drop based on internal testing conducted under controlled conditions. Actual water, dust, and drop resistance capabilities may vary. Damage caused by liquid, dust, and drops are not covered under warranty.

